Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jackson LaDuke has found a new home with a familiar face. It was announced on Friday night that LaDuke, a player who played in 18 games through 3 season with the Ducks, would be transferring to the Nevada Wolfpack, joining former Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson. Wilson, who was named the head coach at Nevada last year, recruited LaDuke to the Ducks, so it makes sense that he would find a home there and hope to see an increase in playing time. LaDuke entered the transfer portal on December 4, so it didn’t take long for him to find a new home. Jackson LaDuke’s Transfer Portal Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2022: 12 Games | 13 total tackles 2021: 4 Games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU 2020: 2 Games | 1 total tackleVitals Hometown Sparks, Nevada Projected Position Inside Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 230 pounds Class 2020 Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 LV LB Rivals 4 5.8 LV LB ESPN 3 77 LV LB On3 Recruiting 3 88.10 LV LB 247 Composite 3 0.8829 LV LB Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Jackson_laDuke/status/160138157060643635211

EUGENE, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO