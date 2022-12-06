ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Ridge, MO

Edmiston Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero

Well, it's time again for another round of recognizing the good in our area with our Unsung Hero. This month's hero is a champion for animals in need - Lora Edmiston! Lora is a super busy lady, who runs Pawsibilities Are Endless, a cat rescue in Windsor. Here's what her nominator, Sue, had to say as to why she should get the honor:
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award

State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
Firefighter Maggert Honored for 10 Years of Service

Out of six service awards listed on Monday night's City Council agenda, only one recipient showed up to accept his award, and that was Firefighter/Driver/Engineer Christopher Maggert with the Sedalia Fire Department. SFD Chief Matt Irwin presented Maggert with a certificate honoring Maggert's 10 years of service with the City...
Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December

At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
Sedalia Council Approves Fraud Prevention Policies

Sedalia City Council conducted business in 90 minutes during their public session Monday night at 2nd and Osage. Under Finance and Administration, Council approved an ordinance adopting a set of policies and procedures dealing with fraud prevention, detection and investigation involving the City. Mayor Andrew Dawson worked with staff to...
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS

Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
Funeral Announcements for December 9, 2022

There will be no formal services held for Agnes Marie Oliphant, 92, of Sedalia. Cremation arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Interment of the cremains will be held at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hartman, Ark. A celebration of life will be announced at a later...
Sacred Heart-Otterville Ladies Beat Smithton

The Sacred Heart-Otterville (SHO) women raised their record to 4-1 with a victory over Smithton Wednesday night in the Pilot Grove tournament. A final score was not listed in the coach's report. SHO was paced by Aubrey Oehrke with 15 points. Katie McKinney had 11 points, while Mariana Restrepo had...
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
I Went On a ‘Paca Picnic’ And It Was Everything I Wanted It To Be

Guys, I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for fun event ideas. Part of the reason for that is that I'm dating again, and I want to actually get out of the house these days. Totally against my normal sloth like nature, but hey. It is what it is. And it's surely boring to just go out to eat every Friday for a date night. So I'm always looking for interesting, weird, new, or just new to me stuff to do.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
