Edmiston Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
Well, it's time again for another round of recognizing the good in our area with our Unsung Hero. This month's hero is a champion for animals in need - Lora Edmiston! Lora is a super busy lady, who runs Pawsibilities Are Endless, a cat rescue in Windsor. Here's what her nominator, Sue, had to say as to why she should get the honor:
Funding Available For Marketing Sports Tournaments, SATC Notes
The Sedalia Area Tourism Commission met Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Katy Depot Conference Room with eight members present. On motion by Erica Eisenmenger, seconded by Kyle Herrick, with all in favor, the summaries of action taken during January, April and May of 2021 were approved. Chuck...
SFCC Instructor Kaila Todd Receives National Award
State Fair Community College Communication Instructor Kaila Todd was awarded the Dr. Bob Derryberry Award by Pi Kappa Delta, a national speech and debate honor society, during the National Communication Association conference that was held Nov. 19 in New Orleans. Todd is SFCC’s Speech and Debate Team coach and led...
Firefighter Maggert Honored for 10 Years of Service
Out of six service awards listed on Monday night's City Council agenda, only one recipient showed up to accept his award, and that was Firefighter/Driver/Engineer Christopher Maggert with the Sedalia Fire Department. SFD Chief Matt Irwin presented Maggert with a certificate honoring Maggert's 10 years of service with the City...
Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December
At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
Sedalia Council Approves Fraud Prevention Policies
Sedalia City Council conducted business in 90 minutes during their public session Monday night at 2nd and Osage. Under Finance and Administration, Council approved an ordinance adopting a set of policies and procedures dealing with fraud prevention, detection and investigation involving the City. Mayor Andrew Dawson worked with staff to...
Downtown Street & Alley Closures for Sedalia Christmas Parade Announced
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Sedalia on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the parade starts at 6:00 p.m., preparation for the largest parade of the season will start well before that, officials said. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio...
Kid Konnection Announces Operation Change Under CHS
Kid Konnection, 509 South State Fair Blvd., formally announced on Nov. 17, that it will operate under Center for Human Services (CHS) as, The Dawn Compton Early Learning Center. Since 1955, CHS has been dedicated to serving children and families in the Sedalia community. CHS has provided state funded Early...
Downtown Sedalia Holiday Open House, Cookie Crawl This Saturday
Downtown Sedalia will be literally bursting with holiday excitement this Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Downtown Sedalia Alliance. Explore, shop and visit with downtown merchants during the Holiday Open House and Cookie Crawl from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is your chance to explore all the holiday...
Say Cheese Under The Sedalia Magic Tree and Help Open Door On Friday
If you're looking for that perfect photo with friends and family for your Christmas card this season, you'll want to dress up on Friday night, gather some non-perishable food items, and head to Interstate Studio. Once again this season Inter-State Studio is holding Portraits Under The Magic Tree to benefit...
Bothwell Regional Health Center Receives Nearly $1.1 Million Grant
Bothwell Regional Health Center has received a nearly $1.1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Residency Planning and Development Program. Funds will be used to create a single site for Bothwell’s three Sedalia family medicine clinics, as well as for medical student and resident...
SFCC to Host Commercial Driving Academy Open House December 15
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will host a Commercial Driving Academy (CDA) open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in Fielding Technical Center, Rooms 245 and 253. Light refreshments will be served. The open house will feature the new VS600M Truck Simulator that creates a...
Funeral Announcements for December 9, 2022
There will be no formal services held for Agnes Marie Oliphant, 92, of Sedalia. Cremation arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Interment of the cremains will be held at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hartman, Ark. A celebration of life will be announced at a later...
You Missed Charlie Brown Christmas On TV? You Can See It Live In Person!
Many of you know that The Charlie Brown Christmas is one of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time. It actually won a Peabody and an Emmy award, and unfortunately if you didn't have Apple TV, or had it on DVD, or saved to your DVR, you were unable to watch it on television. Well, why not see it live in person instead?
Sacred Heart-Otterville Ladies Beat Smithton
The Sacred Heart-Otterville (SHO) women raised their record to 4-1 with a victory over Smithton Wednesday night in the Pilot Grove tournament. A final score was not listed in the coach's report. SHO was paced by Aubrey Oehrke with 15 points. Katie McKinney had 11 points, while Mariana Restrepo had...
Sedalia Symphony Society to Present Two Concerts This Weekend
The Sedalia Symphony Society will present the community production of Handel's Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church. The Sunday concert is free and open to the public. The Sedalia Symphony will present their annual POPS Concert on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., Heckart...
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
I Went On a ‘Paca Picnic’ And It Was Everything I Wanted It To Be
Guys, I don't know about you, but I'm always looking for fun event ideas. Part of the reason for that is that I'm dating again, and I want to actually get out of the house these days. Totally against my normal sloth like nature, but hey. It is what it is. And it's surely boring to just go out to eat every Friday for a date night. So I'm always looking for interesting, weird, new, or just new to me stuff to do.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
What Is Missouri’s Favorite Fast Food Chain? I Guess We Like Tacos!
Not that long ago, I posed a question to you all, and I asked you what fast food chain you wanted to see in Sedalia. There were quite a lot of responses. You can click HERE for that article and see some of the results. Many of you made your opinions heard.
