Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
New Subaru Rex Is A $12,000 Sub-Compact SUV America Needs
Subaru announced its first-ever subcompact SUV, called the Rex. It's a reasonably aggressive name for such a tiny car equipped with an equally petite engine, and one that will draw the ire of Americans who mainly associate the word with the well-known Ram TRX. Smaller than the Subaru Crosstrek, the...
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Toyota Launches Lotteries To Decide Who Gets GR Corolla RZ And Two-Seat Morizo Edition In Japan
Toyota’s GR Corolla is such hot property right now that anyone lucky enough to get themselves on the first wave of orders is going to feel like they’ve won the lottery. And if those owners are in Japan, they really will have won a lottery. Back in June...
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
New Gymkhana Video Asks the Question: What Can’t Travis Pastrana Jump in a Subaru?
Gymkhana's 12th installment puts Travis Pastrana in Florida and turns him loose in Fort Lauderdale, the Everglades, and the beach.
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
CR Says They Don't Recommend The Next-Gen Subaru WRX - Why They Are Wrong
Where does the 2023 Subaru WRX rank in reliability with other sports cars? See why Consumer Reports says they don't recommend the performance car. Check out where it ranks with sports cars under $40,000. Should you buy the 2023 Subaru WRX? What are the most reliable sports cars under $40,000?...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
Woman Shocked Electronic Rust Control Didn’t Work
Wait until she finds out about the blinker fluid leak…. If you live in an area where the roads are salted in the winter, you know how difficult it can be to keep your car rust-free. Thankfully, the wonders of modern technologies have provided us with better tools to fight corrosion. One of the tools you may or may not be familiar with is electronic rust control, something a woman in Ontario, Canada recently found to be insufficient at preserving the body panels on her 2017 Ford Escape.
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
Manhart Butchers Ultra-Rare BMW M4 CSL To Create 700-HP MH4 GTR II
Manhart is back at it again, turning yet another BMW into a gaudy track monster, with the treatment transforming a new M4 CSL into the MH4 GTR II. The First MH4 GTR turned the F82 M4 DTM Championship Edition into a 700 hp beast and the new one wants to continue the trend of making the rare even rarer.
Watch A 13B Rotary-Swapped Subaru BRZ Fire Up for the First Time
The first-generation Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S/Toyota 86 was one of the most beloved sport coupes in recent history. It was cheap, good-looking, and most importantly offered a stick-shift and rear-wheel-drive. In fact, it seemed like the only issue with the car was its much-maligned engine — something Subaru and Toyota seem to have addressed in the current (second) generation.
Watch a Kia EV6 GT Stay Basically Neck-and-Neck With a Lamborghini in a Drag Race
The Kia EV6 GT has acquitted itself well next to a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race that shows how just how fast EVs can be, even next to supercars like the Lamborghini, which are built for insane performance and cost many, many times more than the Kia EV6 even in GT spec.
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
Lamborghini Just Gave the Huracán Sterrato a Gravel Bike Sidekick
Turns out you’ll be able to buy the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato with two or four wheels. That may sound a bit odd, but the Italian marque has teamed up with 3T for an exclusive gravel bike based on its new off-roading supercar. The two-wheeler may lack the mechanical might of its namesake, but there will be plenty of places it can go that coupé can’t dream of venturing. The stylish bike isn’t just based on the final Huracán; it’s also based on 3T’s popular Exploro RaceMax, its fastest gravel model. The Italian-made frame of the bike comes in four sizes—51, 54,...
2022 Valhalla V-55
This Michael Peters-designed mega-center-console is the flagship of the Valhalla boat line built by the legendary Viking Yacht Company. It’s massive size and 15-foot-6-inch beam give it the cockpit space to rival any traditional battlewagon, and it’s 1,200-gallon fuel capacity lends it the range to go far and wide in search of the bite.
A One-of-a-Kind Canoe
A canoe made from two of the world’s oldest workable woods—ancient kauri and ancient cypress, both carbon-dated to tens of thousands of years—sounds perfect for a museum piece. Although most clients do indeed use Wood Song Canoes as sculptures, Philip Greene designs and builds the bespoke vessels in his Round O, S.C., workshop to be as functional as any other flat-water canoe. Greene, who has been crafting one-of-a-kind canoes out of rare woods since 1995, is reserving his next commission for a Robb Report reader. The vessels—which range in length from 10 feet to 17 feet, 9 inches—require 1,200 to 2,000...
