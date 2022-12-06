Waterloo Road release date confirmed... and it's not far away!

The BBC has revealed that Waterloo Road will be back on our screens on Tuesday, January 3, 2023!

The BBC has previously teased Waterloo Road series 11 would be back "in early 2023", though the broadcaster has now confirmed that the new series of one of the best BBC dramas will begin airing weekly on BBC One Tuesdays at 8 pm, starting with the season premiere on January 3.

The first 10 seasons of Waterloo Road were a huge hit on BBC iPlayer, and there's good news for fans who got into the show in this way, too. If you'd prefer to binge the new series as soon as possible, the BBC has confirmed that the full season will be available to watch as a box set on BBC iPlayer when it returns.

Along with this announcement, the BBC has teased what to expect from the Waterloo Road revival. Their synopsis for the new series reads: "As a new school year begins, a peaceful protest turns into a school riot and the events of the day will have huge ramifications for everyone involved.

Across the term, Waterloo Road’s teachers and parents are going to have to learn on their feet as they try to navigate the ever-changing social landscape — from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today.

Amongst the chaos, the students, faculty, and parents still make time for friendships, fun, and a few romances. The pupils have a lot to contend with this term, but they will learn to lean on one another to survive the year and try to stay out of detention as much as possible. Riots, scandals, fractured families and challenging kids — for Headteacher Kim Campbell and her team, fire-fighting is a way of life. Who said education was easy?"

Fans of the original show will likely recognize a number of former stars among the new cast. Angela Griffin is reprising her role as Kim Campbell, who is serving as the new headteacher of the school. Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths are also returning to play Donte and Chlo Charles who are still together and now have children of their own who are enrolled as pupils at Waterloo Road.