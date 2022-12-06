Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Caleb Williams, USC's star sophomore quarterback, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
FCS Playoffs 2022: Quarterfinal Results, Semifinal Schedule and Bracket Update
The 2022 FCS playoff quarterfinals unfolded over two days with four berths in the semifinals at stake. One major upset headlined the proceedings as a top-two seed took a fall, stirring up guaranteed chaos despite a recent champion and the top seed advancing to the final four. Below, we'll outline...
Brandon Miller, No. 8 Alabama Upset No. 1 Houston to Hand Cougars 1st Loss of Season
The No. 8 Alabama men's basketball team beat previously undefeated No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday afternoon from Fertitta Center. Freshman forward Noah Clowney led the Crimson Tide with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks to take down the host Cougars, who fell to 9-1. First-year...
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
No. 25 Ohio State's Game-Winning 3 vs. Rutgers Shouldn't Have Counted, Big Ten Says
The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights 67-66 on Thursday night on a three-point buzzer-beater by Tanner Holden. However, the Big Ten announced Friday that Holden's three-pointer shouldn't have counted, per NCAA.com's Andy Katz. The Big Ten said in a statement:. "During regulation play, an...
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far
The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Report: Jimbo Fisher Firing 'Was Never on the Table' Because Of Texas A&M Contract
Despite rumors about his job status over the course of the season, Jimbo Fisher was never close to being fired by Texas A&M because of his contract. Per The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. and Andy Staples, firing Fisher was "never on the table" because his buyout was "too prohibitive" for the school.
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Major Cantrell's clutch gene secures Washington's second state football championship in program history
By Collin Wieder | Photos by Michael Kinney EDMOND - His first read wasn’t there and pressure was bearing down on him, but Washington quarterback Major Cantrell never panicked. The junior signal caller calmly surveyed the field, uncorked one into the back of the end zone, took a hit ...
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado; Was a Notre Dame Pledge
Four-star running back Dylan Edwards has committed to Colorado, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He was previously committed to Notre Dame before announcing Thursday his decision to decommit from the Fighting Irish program. Edwards cited the recent hire of Deion Sanders as a reason for joining the Buffaloes. "I've known...
Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
Fiesta Bowl 2022: Latest Odds, Prediction for Michigan vs. TCU Playoff
Michigan -8 Over/Under: 58.5 points. Moneyline: Michigan -305 (bet $305 to win $100); TCU +255 (bet $100 to win $255) Georgia isn't the only team entering the College Football Playoff as an undefeated conference champion. Michigan has been just as impressive throughout the 2022 season. The Wolverines are 13-0 heading...
