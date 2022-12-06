ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far

The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
STANFORD, CA
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
CALABASAS, CA
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Got Carried Away' on Game-Ending Dunk vs. Suns

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson sent a message with a game-ending dunk in Friday's 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns:. The Suns seemingly took offense to the big dunk when the game was already decided on Friday, with Chris Paul and Cameron Payne among those arguing with Pelicans players after the final whistle.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Fiesta Bowl 2022: Latest Odds, Prediction for Michigan vs. TCU Playoff

Michigan -8 Over/Under: 58.5 points. Moneyline: Michigan -305 (bet $305 to win $100); TCU +255 (bet $100 to win $255) Georgia isn't the only team entering the College Football Playoff as an undefeated conference champion. Michigan has been just as impressive throughout the 2022 season. The Wolverines are 13-0 heading...
FORT WORTH, TX

