ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
DESTREHAN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40

Two From Louisiana Killed After Colliding with a Tree in a Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 40. Loranger, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on December 07, 2022, that soon after 4:00 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 40 near LA Highway 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. John Bitter, 67, of Covington, Louisiana, and Janice Pellegrin, 64, of Covington, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting

Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting. Louisiana – Cameron Bolding, 18, of Garyville, Louisiana, was arrested on November 29, 2022, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a shooting in Garyville. Deputies responded...
GARYVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty as 43rd Defendant in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Florence Randle (“F. Randle”), age 70, of Gibson, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 29, 2022, to Count One of her indictment, charging her with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss four counts of Mail Fraud, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
GIBSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with International Parental Kidnapping Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Kidus Awlachew, age 32, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on November 29, 2022, in a one-count bill of information with international parental kidnapping, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1204. The charge stems from Awlachew allegedly retaining a child in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another person’s parental rights.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Florida Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Tree on LA 18

Florida Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with a Tree on LA 18. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 26, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, soon after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 18 (River Road) near Sings Lane in Luling, Louisiana. Dimitrius Titone, 27, of Tampa, Florida, died as a result of the crash.
LULING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS

Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy