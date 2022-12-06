Tonya Johnson didn’t need her wildest imagination to envision this kind of comeback season from her son, Saquon Barkley. “I believe everybody and anybody can come back from something,” Tonya told The Post. “It wasn’t life-threatening. You have some people who have stuff that’s life-threatening — ‘OK you have six to seven months to live,’ or ‘you’re gonna live.’ And sometimes even people who’ll be given that type of diagnosis, sometimes they surpass what the doctors told them. “So my motto is: All things are possible.” She will be there Sunday at MetLife Stadium when the Bronx-born Barkley, who was limited with a...

2 MINUTES AGO