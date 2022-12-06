ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to boneheaded Rams penalty

Until their final two drives, offense was hard to come by for the Los Angeles Rams in their matchup on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. A boneheaded penalty by the Rams made things even more difficult and came back to bite them in a big way. The play occurred in the third quarter with Read more... The post NFL world reacts to boneheaded Rams penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Saquon Barkley’s mother has helped him through rough times

Tonya Johnson didn’t need her wildest imagination to envision this kind of comeback season from her son, Saquon Barkley. “I believe everybody and anybody can come back from something,” Tonya told The Post. “It wasn’t life-threatening. You have some people who have stuff that’s life-threatening — ‘OK you have six to seven months to live,’ or ‘you’re gonna live.’ And sometimes even people who’ll be given that type of diagnosis, sometimes they surpass what the doctors told them. “So my motto is: All things are possible.” She will be there Sunday at MetLife Stadium when the Bronx-born Barkley, who was limited with a...
Yardbarker

The Eagles have something special brewing with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

On Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans for their most impressive victory of the year, 35-10. The Eagles played great in every aspect of the game as well. Hurts lit the Titans up with his arm for 380 yards and the defensive line ripped through the Titans’ offensive line for 6 sacks while completely shutting down Derrick Henry. Even the special teams unit had a great day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Allen gets absolutely roasted for choking away lead vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints were given a 98.7% chance to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by ESPN’s Win Probability calculator after quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short right pass to running back Mark Ingram on 2nd and eight for seven yards. The Saints and head coach Dennis Allen had taken a comfortable 16-3 lead in what looked to be a much-needed bright spot to turn around three losses in four games and bring back the hope needed for a potential playoff spot.
TAMPA, FL
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
