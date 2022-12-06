Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Double celebration for Kiesel
Germany’s Kiesel Group has celebrated the 90th birthday of Helmut Kiesel, the man who – along with his wife Christa – founded the equipment supplier more than 60 years ago. Helmut and Christa started the business in 1958. Since that time it has grown to employ more...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
freightwaves.com
Sustainable last-mile firm GoBolt raises $55M to support US growth
The largest fulfillment providers in the world from Amazon to DHL have begun embracing electric vehicles. But EVs still comprise only a small portion of the largest fleets, which won’t be enough to move the needle toward their ambitious sustainability goals. For companies that entered the transportation and logistics...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
knowtechie.com
Save $100 on the amazing Deeno X1500 portable power station
An unexpected power outage can leave you in the dark in the dead of night. It can also endanger your children trying to find their way around in the darkness. In an emergency situation, it could mean the difference between life and death. What’s more, it could also lead to...
constructiontechnology.media
Video: Ferrovial lays out its carbon goals
At KHL’s recent Construction Sustainability Summit, Ailish Byrne, who leads on Ferrovial’s commitment to sustainability in the UK and Ireland, presented on the Spanish construction giant’s bold strategy for a more sustainable future. She described how group-level targets are the applied at a project level to achieve...
Happi
Vital Proteins Gains B Corp Certification
Wellness brand Vital Proteins is now B Corp Certified. Through the B Lab B Impact Assessment, the wellness company best known for its collagen skincare products has gained insight on where the company excels most and areas for improvement. “Vital Proteins is proud to join a global community of businesses...
roofingmagazine.com
￼S-5! Receives 2022 Metal Building Manufacturers Association Awards
S-5! was awarded the 2022 Gold Level Industry Advocate Award for outstanding service, participation and support of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) and the 2022 MBMA Innovation Project Award. Accepting on behalf of S-5! were CEO and Founder Rob Haddock, his sons Shawn Haddock and Dustin Haddock along with...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
helihub.com
Wisk appoints Head of Sustainability
Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and pioneer in autonomous, electric flight, furthers its global leadership in sustainability with the appointment of a new Head of Sustainability and the company’s certification of Net Carbon Zero in New Zealand. Wisk recently appointed Daniela Schaff as the company’s...
Sustainable aviation fuels are ready for takeoff, report finds
"Sustainable" aviation fuels (SAFs), which are made from household solid waste, algae and other inputs, could dramatically cut emissions from air travel while also creating thousands of jobs, a new report finds. Why it matters: Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize because planes are typically in service...
supplychain247.com
Fives and AutoStore’s partnership grows via new logistics center project in Italy
Fives, a global provider of warehouse automation solutions and systems, continues to grow in the micro-fulfillment sector via a new project to implement an AutoStore solution, Fives announced today. Fives has been chosen by KEY-4, general contractor for the project, to integrate the AutoStore technology into a 3,000 sq meter...
psychreg.org
Coventry University to Receive £5 Milion Grant to Fund Digital Laboratory
An innovative digital laboratory will be created at Coventry University to further help students learn the in-demand skills needed within the healthcare and engineering sectors. The Precision Digital Manufacturing and Healthcare Technology Lab has been awarded £5 million from the Office for Students (OfS) and will be equipped with industry-standard...
Elko Daily Free Press
Youth Innovators Submit Climate Change Solutions
(Broadry) — Can you change the world? MIT Solve has launched its second annual Solv[ED] Youth Innovation Challenge, supported by HP, and is looking for the next generation climate innovators. Prizes up to $100,000 are up for grabs to fund sustainability-based youth-led solutions to address climate change. Last year,...
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
stnonline.com
Propane Council Hires New Head of Business Development
WASHINGTON — Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC president and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses. “Gavin...
labroots.com
Science for a Sustainable Future
Across the globe, there’s a fundamental need to safeguard our environment and ensure there are economic opportunities to support a growing population. This intersection of business and environment helps improve the world we live in and addresses some of our biggest challenges including climate change, water scarcity, soil degradation, air pollution, recycling waste material, and energy generation and storage. Utilizing sustainable solutions allows us to ensure the long-term health of our planet and provide exciting new avenues for business and economic growth.
Comments / 0