Ireland’s Waterford Whisky is singularly focused on highlighting the concept of terroir in Irish whiskey, creating some interesting expressions along the way. The distillery’s latest release is all about the barley and its effects on flavor, specifically a resurrected variety that hasn’t been used in whiskey production since the ’70s. The things that give whiskey its flavor can be narrowed down to a few important elements—the type of barrel its aged in, the method of distillation, the water used to proof it and, perhaps most importantly, the type of grains that are used in the mashbill. Waterford pays very close attention...

OHIO STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO