ludington.mi.us
LUDINGTON MARINA BOARD MEETING - CANCELLATION NOTICE
The Ludington Marina Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Municipal Building, 400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall. All meetings are open to the public.
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County
Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
Seaway Drive lane closures could slow traffic in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lane closures on Seaway Drive in and around Muskegon could cause some traffic delays this week. Lane closures for bridge work are planned on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Closures on the northbound and southbound U.S. 31...
Mona Shores Schools closed Friday due to staff illnesses
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Staff illnesses have caused Mona Shores Public Schools to close Friday. Supertendent Bill O’Brien Jr. sent a letter to parents on Thursday, Dec. 8 that detailed “a shortage of staff due to illness. “We simply do not have the staff to fill our classrooms...
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
Manistee Co. Man Takes a Vacation After Winning $500,000
A Manistee County man says he’s headed to Florida on vacation after winning $500,000 in the lottery. The player – who wished to remain anonymous – turned his winning ticket in to a Wesco gas station in Manistee. He says he won $10 on a Perfect Gift...
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
