Ludington, MI

LUDINGTON MARINA BOARD MEETING - CANCELLATION NOTICE

The Ludington Marina Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Municipal Building, 400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall. All meetings are open to the public.
LUDINGTON, MI
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
CADILLAC, MI
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County

Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
NEWAYGO, MI
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
MUSKEGON, MI

