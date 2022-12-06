ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
orangefizz.net

Who’s Next to Leave Syracuse?

December 8th, 2022 will be a day to remember for the Syracuse football program, not in a good way. Around midday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the Orange defensive coordinator Tony White was heading to Nebraska to take the same role under new head coach Matt Rhule. That was just the start.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: an end of 2022 surge on the horizon?

It’s certainly been the definition of an up-and-down beginning to the season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (5-4). Losing to Colgate and Bryant at home, but beating an experienced Notre Dame program on the road? Yep, that just about summarizes the 2022-2023 season up to this point for the Orange.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Linton enters transfer portal, three offers extended

The Syracuse Orange football team lost another member of the two-deep yesterday. Defensive end/linebacker Steve Linton entered the transfer portal. Linton had 22 tackles last season including 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. His speed on the edge was often utilized in passing situations and the hope is that some of Syracuse’s younger defensive ends will be able to step into that role in 2023.
orangefizz.net

Star Syracuse Players Release Cryptic Tweets Following Tony White’s Departure

The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.
orangefizz.net

How Does Syracuse 5-4 Start Impact its Recruiting?

SU is coming off a massive blowout win over Oakland on Tuesday night, where the Orange took down the Golden Grizzlies 95-66. There were a lot of positives to take away, and some negatives, but one main thing that comes to mind is that everyone comes to the same conclusions after every game. It’s an analysis of Joe Girard III, good or bad. A lot of praise for Jesse Edwards, and then small tidbits of information about how the freshman and Benny Williams played unless someone was on one extreme end of the spectrum.
Syracuse.com

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
orangefizz.net

What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?

Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

‘Cuse Crushes Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse has played a lot of close games lately. There were the two overtime games in Brooklyn and a pair of one-point games against Bryant and Notre Dame. Tuesday night’s contest against Oakland was not close. The Orange went on an 18-0 run to close out the first half and they […]
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome

Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Syracuse.com

NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
