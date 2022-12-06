SU is coming off a massive blowout win over Oakland on Tuesday night, where the Orange took down the Golden Grizzlies 95-66. There were a lot of positives to take away, and some negatives, but one main thing that comes to mind is that everyone comes to the same conclusions after every game. It’s an analysis of Joe Girard III, good or bad. A lot of praise for Jesse Edwards, and then small tidbits of information about how the freshman and Benny Williams played unless someone was on one extreme end of the spectrum.

