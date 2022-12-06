Read full article on original website
Freezing rain and snow chances arrive tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are watching the likelihood of wintry precipitation over parts the state today into tonight as a strong, compact disturbance approaches from the Rockies today into tonight. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Snow is Forecast for Thursday
Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across the area and rain to the south parts of the state. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.
The 3 Useful Essentials Iowans Need Before Snow Arrives
'Tis the season! No, not just Christmas cookies, lights, family, and gifts. It's also the season for s-s-s-snow! It's been on the ground for a few weeks now in our neighbors to the north, Minnesota, and, it's in the forecast for Northeast Iowa today. While it could very well still...
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Top Ten Winter Driving Tips from State Trooper McCreedy
(Atlantic) Winter weather is set to hit part of southwest Iowa today. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District 4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy provided her top ten Winter Driving Tips. #10: No Cruise Control. #9: If possible, always avoid stopping when you are going uphill when the roads are...
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances of a white Christmas any given year is higher the farther north you live in the TV6 viewing area (make sense, right?). To be classified and go in the record books as a “white Christmas” there must...
Is This Legal? Iowa DOT Weighs In On… Unique Trailer [PHOTOS]
Now here’s something you don’t see every day, never mind just driving around on Iowa streets. I grew up around trucks. My family owns a milk trucking business so I have been no stranger to the workings of an 18-wheeler. Now can I hop in one and drive it? No, but that’s beside the point here.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NE Iowa’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in the Cedar Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Iowa DNR Looking for Volunteer Campground Hosts for 2023 Season
(Iowa) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteer campground hosts for the 2023 season. The DNR says hosts will volunteer 20 to 40 hours per week and are provided a free campsite. Duties include checking campers in, helping DNR staff with light maintenance, and being a resource for visitors. The parks looking for volunteer hosts include:
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
DNR trying to determine why the gray fox population is dropping
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting a pilot study on the state’s gray fox population. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says the study comes as the number of animals is dropping. “This pilot project will be starting to get into figuring out more understanding and learning more about gray foxes and what the causes for the population decline is,” he says.
Iowa fire departments asking for volunteers
(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa fire departments. The state Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. Ninety-two-percent of the state’s 850 fire departments are volunteer based, and some are struggling to find staff to help their communities. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
