The Ludington Marina Board Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the City Municipal Building, 400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall. All meetings are open to the public.

