AdWeek
Move Over, Hallmark: Coca-Cola Made 3 Christmas Films as It Dives Into Entertainment
Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas. The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
operawire.com
Pretty Yende Featured on ‘Creative Development with IFC’ Podcast
In a recent episode of “Creative Development with IFC,” hosted by Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, spoke with Pretty Yende about her life trajectory, from her start in Piet Retief, South Africa, to her current stardom on the international opera stage. Among the topics...
AdWeek
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
AdWeek
The Modern Agency CMO Must Balance Brand Building, Business and Culture
The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered. Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.
AdWeek
Perry Mason: Season 2 and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes HBO’s Perry Mason: Season 2, Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye and Peacock’s The Battle For Justina Pelletier. Perry Mason: Season 2 premieres on HBO March 6, 2023 9 p.m. EST and will be...
AdWeek
Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year Shortlist
For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.
AdWeek
Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network on Amazon Freevee
Independent content distributor Cinedigm announced Thursday that it has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee — Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network. Realmadrid TV offers matches and thousands of hours of content featuring one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, Real Madrid C.F. El Rey...
AdWeek
Snap Lens Fest: 300,000 AR Creators Crafted 3M+ Lenses on Its Platform
Snap Inc. said at its fifth annual Lens Fest augmented reality developer conference Tuesday that there are now 300,000 AR creators and developers on its platform, up from 250,000 last year, and they are behind over 3 million AR lenses, up from 2.5 million in 2021. The company also kicked...
AdWeek
Emotional J&B Holiday Campaign Furthers Diageo's Support for the Trans Community
This year has been huge for global drinks maker Diageo, which has run several initiatives to support LGBTQ+ communities, seeing its leadership recognized and celebrated for doing so. That work has continued into the holiday season, this time with its Scotch whisky brand J&B Rare, which has released a Spanish holiday campaign that aims to back trans people during their transitions.
TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP
TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
AdWeek
Ted Sarandos Says Netflix Not Interested In Live Sports Rights At The Moment
Despite reports Netflix is looking to acquire the streaming rights to several live sports leagues, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streamer is not interested in bidding on sports rights right now. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos at the UBS Global TMT Conference. He...
AdWeek
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
AdWeek
With Selena Gomez, Serendipity Brands Tones Down the Gimmicks
Before Covid-19, perhaps you could lure someone out of the house with a $200 grilled cheese, $300 burger or $25,000 frozen hot chocolate. During that simpler time, you could fall in love at the glove counter at Bloomingdale’s, split a sundae at the shop down the street, lose that person’s phone number in a Gabriel García Márquez novel and spend the next decade retracing your steps.
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
AdWeek
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Canceled After 2 Seasons at HBO Max
The Issa Rae-produced reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. This is the third unscripted series axed by the streamer over the past few days. HBO Max canceled fellow reality competition series FBoy Island and Legendary earlier this week. Sweet Life: Los...
Robin Chacko Promoted to Direct-to-Consumer EVP at Starz
Robin Chacko, senior vice president of OTT marketing at Starz, has been promoted to executive vice president of the direct-to-consumer division as part of new changes to Domestic Networks president Alison Hoffman’s leadership team. In addition, Jimmy Hilburn and Susan Ievoli have been hired to serve as chief marketing...
