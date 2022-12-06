ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Kate Just Shared Gorgeous Photos of the Princess Supporting Her Husband Behind the Scenes at Earthshot

By Iris Goldsztajn
 4 days ago

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony may be over for this year, but Prince William and Princess Kate aren't done sharing beautiful insights into the glamorous Bostonian event and its worthy cause.

Just like they did last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales have just unveiled a series of stunning photographs from behind the scenes of their event . Posting them on social media, they wrote, "Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony

"Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!"

They definitely gave the people what they want, with black and white photos by royal photographer Chris Jackson, including one of the elegant couple gazing happily into each other's eyes, with William's arm around his wife's waist (you can click through the tweet to see the image):

The other photos show the prince looking pensive, the princess walking away from the camera in her beautiful dress, and finally the princess clapping joyfully for her husband as he stands on the podium in a show of support and unity.

Royal fans were absolutely delighted, with one commenting, "A truly beautiful couple!" Someone else wrote, "You pair could actually make a movie , a beautiful love story hugs to both from Ireland." Another chimed in, "Wow such a beautiful picture!! There’s so much love between Their Royal Highnesses."

After the inaugural Earthshot Prize in 2021, the then-Cambridges shared a similar series of beautiful photographs , also taken by Chris Jackson, who often follows the royal couple on their many official engagements. He also regularly shares insights into what was going on while he took each photo over on his Instagram account , which is worth a follow.

