Georgia State

KTUL

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt orders flags to be lowered to honor Pearl Harbor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the thousands of American sailors, soldiers, and civilians who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Habor on December 7, 1941. “On this poignant 81st anniversary...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma AG says religious charter schools should be allowed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. That is essentially what the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asked. In a 15-page filing, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says yes. "I'm a very strong believer in that church and education and government should be separate entities, especially...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Members of UnitedHealth insurance have concerns ahead of enrollment deadline

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — United HealthCare members across Green Country are receiving letters from Hillcrest HealthCare, raising concern ahead of Wednesday’s open enrollment deadline. Members are taking to social media platforms to express their confusion regarding coverage. According to Michelle Blazich, a United HealthCare member, she received a...

