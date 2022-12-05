Read full article on original website
KTUL
Coffeyville police honor K9 officer's last day before being laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — K9 police officer Taz with the South Coffeyville Police Department was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, but not before he was honored with one last ride. “We wanted to give him some treats and a little extra attention so to speak for a week or...
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
Former patients speak out against viral TikTok surgeon with suspended license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne "Roxy" Grawe has been in private practice in the state since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Grawe is better known to...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt orders flags to be lowered to honor Pearl Harbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the thousands of American sailors, soldiers, and civilians who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Habor on December 7, 1941. “On this poignant 81st anniversary...
Oklahoma Broadband Office has an urgent request: Check your internet service
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Broadband Office is issuing an urgent request to check your internet service on the FCC's virtual map. Doing this can contribute to billions of dollars in federal funding and high-speed internet across the state. The FCC map shows the coverage of broadband...
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
'This bothers me': Oklahomans seek more resources for dyslexic children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Low test scores continue to be a concern for Oklahomans, especially those whose children struggle with reading. For a lot of folks, it's very easy to read a book. But, some students need a little bit of extra help. A mother in Yukon tells Fox...
Scott Eizember set to go before Pardon and Parole Board for clemency hearing on Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Members of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty are asking the State Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency to death row inmate Scott Eizember at his hearing this Wednesday. Eizember's attorney, Mark Henrikson, argued a similar case to many other death row...
Fact Check: How new Oklahoma adjunct teaching law impacts degree requirements
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Across the state there's been recent controversy over teaching requirements. A law that went into effect over the summer is raising questions on who is allowed to teach, and if your child's educator even needs a college degree. Some think this law has stripped...
Oklahoma AG says religious charter schools should be allowed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. That is essentially what the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asked. In a 15-page filing, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says yes. "I'm a very strong believer in that church and education and government should be separate entities, especially...
Members of UnitedHealth insurance have concerns ahead of enrollment deadline
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — United HealthCare members across Green Country are receiving letters from Hillcrest HealthCare, raising concern ahead of Wednesday’s open enrollment deadline. Members are taking to social media platforms to express their confusion regarding coverage. According to Michelle Blazich, a United HealthCare member, she received a...
