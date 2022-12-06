Read full article on original website
‘Champions’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Plays a Gruff Coach in Bobby Farrelly Sports Film
Every movie star needs to play a gruff, fish-out-of-water coach in a heartwarming sports film at least once, and Woody Harrelson is getting that opportunity with “Champions,” a new comedy film from Bobby Farrelly. Focus Features debuted the official trailer for the upcoming film December 5. In the film, “Cheers” and “True Detective” star Harrelson plays Marcus Aldridge, a temperamental minor-league basketball coach who gets fired from his position after a series of losses and winds up facing legal trouble after crashing into a police car. Ordered by the court to fulfill a community service requirement, he coaches a basketball team...
TODAY.com
Laurie Hernandez marks 2nd anniversary with girlfriend and fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury
Laurie Hernandez has an extra reason to be excited this holiday season. The two-time Olympic medalist just celebrated her second anniversary with girlfriend and fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury, and she shared an adorable photo to mark the occasion. Hernandez, 22, took to Instagram to wish her love a happy anniversary...
