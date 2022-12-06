Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO