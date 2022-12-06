ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdseye, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds

At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Visit Bloomington Indiana this holiday season

For those looking for a magical Midwest getaway this holiday season, Bloomington, Indiana is a small Midwestern city serving up all the cozy small town feels with big holiday magic: think charming hometown events, traditional décor, warm comfort food and wine, winter wildlife, beautiful outdoor landscapes, and more. Here’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located

Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana

Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral

The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive

Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
EVANSVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday

According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
