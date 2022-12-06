Read full article on original website
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Evansville Named an American World War II Heritage City by National Parks Department
The National Park Service named Evansville, Indiana an American World War II Heritage City. Evansville is one of eighteen new cities across the United States to receive the designation. Nineteen Cities in Total. Nineteen cities across the country now hold the designation of American World War II Heritage City as...
Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds
At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
Visit Bloomington Indiana this holiday season
For those looking for a magical Midwest getaway this holiday season, Bloomington, Indiana is a small Midwestern city serving up all the cozy small town feels with big holiday magic: think charming hometown events, traditional décor, warm comfort food and wine, winter wildlife, beautiful outdoor landscapes, and more. Here’s...
Feed Evansville Partners with Girl Scouts for Free Little Pantry Initiative
Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods? That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. A Food Desert is an area in...
Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
Indiana vs. Nebraska: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the #10 Indiana Hoosiers since Jan. 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Cornhuskers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 8:30 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a win while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
One of Evansville’s Most Nostalgic Burger Joints is Looking for Vintage Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday
According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police
You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.
