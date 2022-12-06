ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

News 12

Chappaqua students urge school district to improve diversity

The Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Student Union at Horace Greeley High School is calling on the Chappaqua Central School District to improve its diversity to better support students of color in the predominantly white district. "It's really hard to go to school, especially when you are not reflected...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

City of Newburgh Announces 2022 Human Rights Heroes & December 10th Human Rights Day Celebration

CITY OF NEWBURGH (NY) – the City of Newburgh Human Rights Commission (HRC) will mark Human Rights Day on Saturday, December 10th by recognizing three “Human Rights Heroes” for their consistent work to end hunger, stand up for civil rights, and combat poverty in the City of Newburgh and beyond. The 2022 “Human Rights Heroes” are Linda Jansen, Dr. Benilda Jones, and Amancio Salazar.
NEWBURGH, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years

A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
OSSINING, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County to Host Public Forum on Dec. 13th to Discuss Emergency Housing Facility Operator

Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County invites residents to a public forum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 4 p.m. to share their input about the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the operator of the County’s future Emergency Housing Facility and the Facility Director’s job description. The meeting will be held at the Department of Community and Behavioral Health’s (DBCH) Training Room, accessible through Entrance 1 of the department’s 230 North Road complex in Poughkeepsie.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller

NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history

NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

