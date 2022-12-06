Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
Chappaqua students urge school district to improve diversity
The Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Student Union at Horace Greeley High School is calling on the Chappaqua Central School District to improve its diversity to better support students of color in the predominantly white district. "It's really hard to go to school, especially when you are not reflected...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Newburgh Free Academy's cosmetology clinic officially opens on Friday
It will be open every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
'Protect Yourself': Westchester County Health Department Warns Of Widespread Influenza
As flu season worsens in Westchester County, health department officials are urging residents to get their flu shots. Earlier Report - NY Ranks 'High' In Flu Activity As Season Is Off To Harsh Start Earlier Than NormalGetting a flu shot is the best safeguard against avoiding the worst h…
White Plains Officials Help Find Permanent Housing For Homeless Woman
After reaching out to her for several months, city officials in Westchester County were able to find a new residence for a homeless woman just in time for the chilly holiday season. In early March of 2022, city officials in White Plains learned of a woman living on the streets,...
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
City of Newburgh Announces 2022 Human Rights Heroes & December 10th Human Rights Day Celebration
CITY OF NEWBURGH (NY) – the City of Newburgh Human Rights Commission (HRC) will mark Human Rights Day on Saturday, December 10th by recognizing three “Human Rights Heroes” for their consistent work to end hunger, stand up for civil rights, and combat poverty in the City of Newburgh and beyond. The 2022 “Human Rights Heroes” are Linda Jansen, Dr. Benilda Jones, and Amancio Salazar.
Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
Beloved Harlem barbershop training the next generation of barbers
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Harlem business owner who knows what it’s like to need a second chance is using his strong ties to his community with his barbershop to open up a new training facility to create dozens of jobs in his neighborhood. For more than 30 years, Russell Smith, also known as Big […]
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
Orange County child is first youth in US to take part in FDA trial of medical device to prevent epileptic seizures
Ameera Aravena, 12, is currently the first child in the U.S. to take part in the Food and Drug Administration trial.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis
News 12 is continuing to highlight the affordable housing crisis affecting many people in the Hudson Valley. News 12 reported on Monday about two women struggling to find affordable housing in Orange County, and now we are finding out about help that's available locally during the nationwide crisis. "We have...
Dutchess County to Host Public Forum on Dec. 13th to Discuss Emergency Housing Facility Operator
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County invites residents to a public forum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 4 p.m. to share their input about the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the operator of the County’s future Emergency Housing Facility and the Facility Director’s job description. The meeting will be held at the Department of Community and Behavioral Health’s (DBCH) Training Room, accessible through Entrance 1 of the department’s 230 North Road complex in Poughkeepsie.
Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller
NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
