SNL’s ‘I Got a Robe’ Sketch Will Forever Be a Mom Holiday Anthem
Kristen Wiig’s 2020 sketch will live on, forever. Don’t forget about mom this holiday season. Saturday Night Live host Kristen Wiig highlighted what Christmas morning really looks like for some moms, in a sketch that went almost instantly viral when it aired in 2020, because it was so on point. In the sketch, Wiig gets woken up early by her kids, played by Kyle Mooney and Chloe Fineman.
It’s 2022 and Emily Blunt Still Gets Asked Where Her Kids Are When She’s Working
Emily Blunt opened up about some of the gender disparities she faces as a working mom in Hollywood, and it’ll make you think we’re not actually living in the year 2022. It’s currently 2022, but you wouldn’t know it by some of the discrimination and gender disparities women still face at work. That’s doubly true for moms, as evidenced by a new interview Emily Blunt did with Porter.
Grandmother Spends 7th Thanksgiving with Stranger She Accidentally Texted
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are set to spend their 7th Thanksgiving together after a wrong-number text started a years-long friendship. The story first went viral in 2016. A grandma, Wanda Dench, sent out a text with an invitation to her Thanksgiving dinner, but she accidentally sent one invite to the wrong number. Jamal Hinton was at the other end of that text message, and even though Dench wasn’t his grandma, he asked if he could still come over for a plate.
Wendy’s Is Releasing a Peppermint Frosty for the Holidays
Tis the season — Wendy’s just introduced a peppermint Frosty for the holidays and we can’t wait to do a taste test. Move over Starbucks. There’s a new holiday treat in town, and just in time to help us celebrate the season — Wendy’s just announced that it’s introducing a peppermint Frosty this year, and this article is going to have to wait while I find a Wendy’s near me that’s open at 8:30 a.m. so I can hit that drive-thru real quick.
These 19 Fan Reactions To "Bones And All" Hit The Mark For Me
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Plays a Hot Dad in ‘Christmas with You’
Get ready to add Christmas With You to your holiday rom-com rotation so you can see Freddie Prinze Jr. in the role he was born to play: hot dad. There’s certainly no shortage of cheesy holiday movies to choose from. In fact, now that streaming giants like Netflix have joined Hallmark and Lifetime to produce as many holiday-themed rom-coms as possible during the winter months, there are almost too many—how can one cheesy romance lover possibly watch them all? (Here’s a good place to start!) So when you’re making your watch list for this year, make sure Netflix’s newest offering makes the cut. Christmas With You stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as a hot single dad, and that’s something you aren’t going to want to miss.
Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Are Both In for a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have both said they’re in for a Freaky Friday sequel, so when is it finally happening?!. Momentum seems to be building for a Freaky Friday sequel, and we couldn’t be more excited. Just a few weeks after star Jamie Lee Curtis got fans buzzing by revealing she had written to Disney to ask them to revive the classic 2003 film, Lindsay Lohan has also said she’s on board. Who’s got a direct line to Disney, because this absolutely has to happen.
Gift Guide: Gifts for the Whole Family
We adore gifts that everyone can share. These are the best gifts for the whole family!. It’s not always necessary to buy for each member of the family—yours or those you love. There are so many goodies out there that everybody will love, as long as you know where to look. Actually, you can just look here! We’ve put together a guide to the best gifts for the whole family. Not only will every member of the crew appreciate them, but many of these bring everyone together. That’s at least two gifts in one, right? What a win for the most wonderful time of the year!
15 Of The Dumbest, Most Thoughtless, Or Rudest Things Boyfriends And Girlfriends Did In 2022
Now, going into 2023 single doesn't look so bad.
Noodle the Pug Has Died, So It’s Definitely a No Bones Day
Noodle the pug, who went viral on social media for predicting “bones” and “no-bones” days, has died at age 14. Forget horoscopes and fortune cookies. During the pandemic, we had a better way to tell our fortunes: A sweet, elderly, New York City pug named Noodle who went massively viral for his “readings” that predicted whether we would have “bones” or “no-bones” days. But over the weekend, Noodle’s owner took to social media to share some devastating news: The beloved pet died. He was 14 years old.
