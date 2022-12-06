Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions dismissing rare Vegas odds: They said we 'were trash when we were 1-6'
Dan Campbell is not a betting man. "I’ll get banned for life in this league if I bet," he said Friday. But the Detroit Lions coach was surprised to hear that his 5-7 team is a 2½-point favorite vs. the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday — the first time since the 1970 merger that a team eight or more games over .500 is an underdog against a team with a losing record (excluding games where teams rested their starters), according to CBS Sports.
Detroit Lions recent surge putting front office in a pickle for NFL draft
It's a pickle, no doubt. A conundrum, if you’re not into brevity. And if the Detroit Lions keep winning and the football gods bestow a playoff berth?. Team brass will be in a downright crisis. Not a life-or-death one, to be sure, but let’s say the Lions finish the...
Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material
This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Detroit News
A Detroit Lions fan's rooting guide for Week 14 vs. Vikings
If you haven't heard, we're two weeks into December and the Detroit Lions remain in the playoff hunt. After starting the season 1-6, the team has won four of its past five games and sits on the fringes of the postseason picture in the NFC. Earning a postseason berth won't...
KARE
This Vikings Lions Game Just Means More
This is not your average rivalry game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. This game features revenge narratives, bitterness, regret, and high stakes.
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
MLive.com
Lions-Vikings tickets: How to buy them for Sunday’s game at Ford Field
It’s pretty fun to be a Detroit Lions fan right now, isn’t it?. Detroit (5-7) is 4-1 over its last five games, with a critical game Sunday against Minnesota (10-2) when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. The Lions needs to keep winning, and start getting some help from the teams in front of them (Seattle, Washington and the NY Giants).
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Favored to Defeat Vikings
Lions are betting favorites to defeat Vikings.
FOX Sports
Vikings look to clinch division vs. Lions, but Detroit is no pushover
Who knew at the start of the season that the Minnesota Vikings' hopes of clinching a playoff berth historically early would come down to the Detroit Lions?. The Lions could have helped the Vikings clinch the NFC North last weekend, which would have tied for the earliest a team locked up its division in the Super Bowl era. (The 1973 Vikings were one of those early-bird teams.) But while Minnesota held up its end of the bargain, Detroit didn't. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in another dramatic finish, and the Lions just needed to lose to or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars in order for Minnesota to lock up the North.
Vikings Overcome their First Foe, Vanquish Illness Ahead of Detroit
Well, the Vikings have overcome their first foe. They did so simply by overcoming the illness that landed several of their players on the injury report during the week. As you can see, the injury report is looking considerably more encouraging. Instead of 9 players, the Vikings are down to 4. Even more positive is that 3 of these players are questionable. Jonathan Bullard – a backup 3T/5T – will be out.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
