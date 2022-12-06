As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know

ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71.

Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said.

Kirstie (pictured) died of "recently discovered" colon cancer Credit: Eyevine

Kirstie (pictured), with co-star Tom (pictured) on the 1988 film “Shoot to Kill” set Credit: Eyevine

Kirstie (pictured) with 1989 “Cheers” cast, (from bottom left) Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, Kelsey Grammer, George Wendt, Woody Harrelson and John Ratzenberger Credit: Eyevine

Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the back passage.

Bowel cancer the country's fourth most common form of the disease - after breast, prostate and lung.

It's also the UK's second deadliest cancer - claiming a tragic 16,000 lives a year.

Kirstie's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced her death in a social media post.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," the statement reads.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The family also extended their thanks and gratitude to the team at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

Bowel cancer can be cured if caught early enough.

Fewer than one in ten people survive bowel cancer if it's picked up at stage 4, but detected quickly - at stage 1 - more than nine in ten patients will live five years or longer.

There are two ways to ensure early diagnosis - screening and awareness. But, Brits are subjected to a bowel cancer screening postcode lottery.

The Sun launched the No Time 2 Lose campaign in April 2018 - to call on the Government to lower the screening age to 50, which could save 4,500 lives annually.

In the summer of 2018, health secretary Matt Hancock announced screening in England would be lowered to 50 - marking a victory for The Sun and campaigners.

The programme expanded to include 56 year olds in 2021.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Kirstie won an Emmy Award in 1991 and a Golden Globe for her role of Rebecca Howe on "Cheers".

She appeared in several other films including "Look Who's Talking", "It Takes Two" and "Shoot to Kill".

In 2018 she finished as runner up in the UK's Celebrity Big Brother.

What are the 5 symptoms of bowel cancer?

Being aware of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, spotting any changes and going to your doctor is vital.

If you notice any of the signs, don't be embarrassed and make sure you speak to your GP.

The five red-flag symptoms of bowel cancer include:

Bleeding from the back passage, or blood in your poo A change in your normal toilet habits - going more frequently for example Pain or a lump in your tummy Extreme tiredness Losing weight

Tumours in the bowel typically bleed, which can cause a shortage of red blood cells, known as anaemia. It can cause tiredness and sometimes breathlessness.

In some cases bowel cancer can block the bowel, this is known as a bowel obstruction.

Less common signs of bowel cancer include: