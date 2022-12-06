ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know

By Isabel Shaw
 4 days ago
ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71.

Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said.

Kirstie (pictured) died of "recently discovered" colon cancer Credit: Eyevine
Kirstie (pictured), with co-star Tom (pictured) on the 1988 film “Shoot to Kill” set Credit: Eyevine
Kirstie (pictured) with 1989 “Cheers” cast, (from bottom left) Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, Kelsey Grammer, George Wendt, Woody Harrelson and John Ratzenberger Credit: Eyevine

Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the back passage.

Bowel cancer the country's fourth most common form of the disease - after breast, prostate and lung.

It's also the UK's second deadliest cancer - claiming a tragic 16,000 lives a year.

Kirstie's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced her death in a social media post.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength," the statement reads.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The family also extended their thanks and gratitude to the team at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

Bowel cancer can be cured if caught early enough.

Fewer than one in ten people survive bowel cancer if it's picked up at stage 4, but detected quickly - at stage 1 - more than nine in ten patients will live five years or longer.

There are two ways to ensure early diagnosis - screening and awareness. But, Brits are subjected to a bowel cancer screening postcode lottery.

The Sun launched the No Time 2 Lose campaign in April 2018 - to call on the Government to lower the screening age to 50, which could save 4,500 lives annually.

In the summer of 2018, health secretary Matt Hancock announced screening in England would be lowered to 50 - marking a victory for The Sun and campaigners.

The programme expanded to include 56 year olds in 2021.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Kirstie won an Emmy Award in 1991 and a Golden Globe for her role of Rebecca Howe on "Cheers".

She appeared in several other films including "Look Who's Talking", "It Takes Two" and "Shoot to Kill".

In 2018 she finished as runner up in the UK's Celebrity Big Brother.

What are the 5 symptoms of bowel cancer?

Being aware of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, spotting any changes and going to your doctor is vital.

If you notice any of the signs, don't be embarrassed and make sure you speak to your GP.

The five red-flag symptoms of bowel cancer include:

  1. Bleeding from the back passage, or blood in your poo
  2. A change in your normal toilet habits - going more frequently for example
  3. Pain or a lump in your tummy
  4. Extreme tiredness
  5. Losing weight

Tumours in the bowel typically bleed, which can cause a shortage of red blood cells, known as anaemia. It can cause tiredness and sometimes breathlessness.

In some cases bowel cancer can block the bowel, this is known as a bowel obstruction.

Less common signs of bowel cancer include:

  1. Gripping pains in the abdomen
  2. Feeling bloated
  3. Constipation and being unable to pass wind
  4. Being sick
  5. Feeling like you need to strain - like doing a number two - but after you've been to the loo

Comments / 10

Julie M. Doiron
4d ago

she had gone through alot! a beautiful person, great actress; she will be missedmay she rest in peace! prayers go out to her family and friends that she leaves behind! Christie rest in peace; I really hope that she didn't suffer longGod bless

Reply
9
LakeLife207
4d ago

I hope she didn’t suffer long. Not all colon cancer symptoms present the same. Take away: get screened.

Reply
10
Related
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Outsider.com

New Simon Cowell Video Revealing His Face Has Fans Highly Concerned

Simon Cowell’s fans are concerned for the TV personality after he posted an odd video showing his face. The star shared the clip on social media on Thursday, sparking shock online. The former “American Idol” judge looked unrecognizable as he showed off his oddly smooth complexion, shiny white teeth,...
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
