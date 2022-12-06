ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Pokemon Violet is now the lowest-rated mainline Pokemon game

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TctA9_0jZ7rBVX00

Pokemon Violet is now the lowest-rated mainline Pokemon game ever.

As noted earlier today on December 7 by a user on Twitter , Pokemon Scarlet now sits at a 72 rating on Metacritic , as per its critic reviews. As a result, this means Pokemon Scarlet is now the lowest-rated Pokemon game ever, taking the title from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, which sits at a 73 rating on Metacritic from critics.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched last month in November, critics were fairly polarized on the two games. While some reviewers praised the open-world direction of the two new games, others dismissed the new structure of the Gen 9 games, as well as pointing out a litany of performance issues holding the pair back.

For what it's worth, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet both sit at user scores of both 3 and 3.5 on Metacritic from user reviews. It's pretty safe to say, therefore, that players have generally been a lot more down on the two new Gen 9 games as a collective than reviewers have, given these scores.

Our own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review drew attention to the massive performance issues underpinning both games. We wrote that while Paldea was "conceptually interesting," the actual open-world mechanics aren't well integrated at all, and the overall plot lacked both focus and direction.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released though, Nintendo acknowledged the performance issues , and pledged to listen to fans and their complaints going forward. That's accompanied by several post-launch patches , which some players said have improved performance issues somewhat for them.

Check out our full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide if you're currently exploring Paldea for yourself.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
dexerto.com

Best Azumarill build for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids

Azumarill, while overlooked by many trainers on their journey, is one of the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet when it comes to taking on five and six-star Tera Raids. Here’s how to build it. Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s max Raids....
Engadget

Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players

Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
SVG

Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious

Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
Engadget

'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon' drops March 2023

It will only be available for the Nintendo Switch. Save on Samsung for the holidays. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has premiered at The Game Awards, where a trailer also debuted for the franchise's upcoming spinoff. Like its name implies, Bayonetta Origins tells the story of Bayonetta when she was Cereza and has only just summoned her first demon Cheshire. The trailer gives us a glimpse at the story and about how Cereza explores a forest despite her mother's warnings. It also shows the game's storybook elements, as well as some bits of gameplay with and without Cheshire.
TechRadar

Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free

We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
IGN

Pokemon Go Sizes

Discover your favorite Pokemon in a whole different size! Starting on December 8, 2022, you might encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon out in the wild. You can keep track of the smallest and largest Pokemon you catch with the new size record feature in the Pokedex. How will your Pokemon measure up?
The Verge

Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy