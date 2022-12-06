ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fans fear for Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun after he suffers scary medical emergency live on air

By Jim Sheridan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ar6ME_0jZ7r5IQ00

ATLANTA HAWKS announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a terrifying medical emergency on live TV.

The veteran sportscaster, 68, appeared to convulse and lose consciousness ahead of Monday's NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qP2F2_0jZ7r5IQ00
Veteran NBA caller Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency during a broadcast Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deWL7_0jZ7r5IQ00
The 68-year-old has covered Atlanta Hawks since 1996 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFaFf_0jZ7r5IQ00
Rathbun slumped back in his seat and the broadcast from courtside was cut Credit: Bally Sports South

Rathbun was participating in the pre-game show alongside commentator Dominique Wilkins.

While Wilkins was presenting to camera, Rathbun slumped in his seat before his head rocked back with his mouth open.

The Bally Sports South broadcast immediately cut to a commercial.

Rathbun has been calling Hawks games since 1996 and formerly called Atlanta Braves baseball games in the mid-2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyFT3_0jZ7r5IQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zibc6_0jZ7r5IQ00

After the incident, Bally Sports South released a statement to reassure fans that Rathbun was "stable and responsive".

It read: "Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court.

"Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration.

"He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

While Bally Sports commentator Kelly Crull tweeted: "For those watching Hawks tonight, thank you for your grace & keep prayers coming. Our partner Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court.

"Emergency medical professionals quickly treated him for dehydration — he is stable, responsive & Emory Midtown for further evaluation."

Fans immediately took to social media to wish Rathbun well.

One wrote: "I was at the game. I didn't know or see what happened. Prayers for Bob Rathbun."

Another added: "Prayer for Bob after this. Awful."

A third said: "Stay strong and get well."

While the official Hawks account tweeted: "Thinking of you Bob."

As yet, there are no fresh updates on Rathbun's condition.

The game went ahead in Atlanta, with the Hawks going down 114-121 to the Thunder.

