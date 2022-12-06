ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Newcastle will look to loan out Australia World Cup wonderkid Garang Kuol in January transfer window

By Oscar Paul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UQDN_0jZ7qe1700

NEWCASTLE are still looking to send Australian wonderkid Grang Kuol out on loan in January.

The winger, 18, became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup when the Socceroos were beaten 2-1 by Argentina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axQET_0jZ7qe1700
Garang Kuol is set to be loaned out by Newcastle Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uj5CN_0jZ7qe1700
The 18-year-old almost scored at the World Cup Credit: Getty

Kuol almost forced extra time but was denied a memorable injury-time equaliser by a stunning save from Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Toon bought Kuol for around £600,000 in the summer but allowed him to stay at Central Coast Mariners until January.

He will return to Mariners today and is set to feature in the A-League before January.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe always intended to loan out the highly-rated teen, who has attracted interest from a host of Championship clubs.

But because of his lack of senior appearances, strict work permit restrictions may mean they are forced to loan him to a foreign side until the end of the season.

The Magpies have been very impressive this season and battling at the top of the Premier League.

After playing 15 games this season, Newcastle are sitting pretty in third place having won eight games as well as having the joint-best defence in the league.

Howe brought in four first team players in the summer including, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Alexander Isak.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was also signed on a free transfer to provide cover for Pope.

The Magpies with the financial backing from their new Saudi owners look set to be able to compete with the biggest clubs in England.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist

Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Spun

Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
New York Post

Croatia stuns Brazil in 2022 World Cup in wild finish

Brazil was five minutes away from the 2022 World Cup semifinal on the strength of a beautiful goal by Neymar in extra time. Then, Croatia happened. The Croatians shocked Brazil on Friday, sending the 2022 World Cup favorite home in a thrilling penalty kick finish. The sides traded goals in extra time — Neymar executing a give-and-go to tie Pele’s record for Brazilian goals and Bruno Petkovic evening the score in the 115th minute. The Croatian side was picture perfect when it went to penalties, scoring on all four shots while goalie Dominik Livaković made a key stop on Brazil’s opening salvo....
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs

After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2. ___. Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press....
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
900K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy