Bismarck, ND

Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure

Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection

I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl

Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?

Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN

Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures

On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Dinner? Popular Restaurant Added To This BisMan Delivery Service

With the chill in the air. Hold on, let's be real, it is more than just a CHILL in the air when the snow actually crunches below one's feet. This new addition to a popular question on what to have for dinner offers the solution we all have been dreaming about. Especially for those that are tired of the tacos or burgers, you are going to become the hero in your household tonight, this weekend or the next time you place that home food delivery order.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist

North Dakota Country Fest has made another announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BisMan Grand Opening -Alpha-Lit-Imagine YOUR Name In Lights

It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”

Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
Where Are BisMan’s Best Places To Shop For A Used Car?

There are certain things I hate doing, getting a haircut for one, AND dealing with cars. If you spot me somewhere out and about in the Bismarck/Mandan area you'll be able to tell right away I'm not fond of getting a haircut - and definitely, while you are passing me on the highway ( as my 2001 Chevy SILVER Impala is in the process of traveling 0-60 in 6 and a half minutes ) I'm not car savvy one bit! I have been very fortunate to have driven my current vehicle for over three years, and besides replacing a battery last year, I've had fantastic luck with it. However, time ( and wear and tear ) may be running out.
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday

I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”

I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
