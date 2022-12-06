Read full article on original website
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection
I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Incredibly Odd & Questionable Things For Sale In BisMan
Facebook is a strange place, where strange people sell strange things. Upon scrolling through my newsfeed the other day, I couldn't help but notice a few odd items for sale on different Facebook rummage groups and in the marketplace. We Need Rules. I feel like there needs to be better...
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
There's a new place you can check out for your holiday shopping. A clothing and accessory store opened in the Kirkwood Mall today (December 9th, 2022). You might think we have enough clothing stores in Bismarck-Mandan; to that, I say, HOW DARE YOU. Besides, this isn't your average clothing and...
Dinner? Popular Restaurant Added To This BisMan Delivery Service
With the chill in the air. Hold on, let's be real, it is more than just a CHILL in the air when the snow actually crunches below one's feet. This new addition to a popular question on what to have for dinner offers the solution we all have been dreaming about. Especially for those that are tired of the tacos or burgers, you are going to become the hero in your household tonight, this weekend or the next time you place that home food delivery order.
Bisman Restaurants & Stores Open On Christmas Or Christmas Eve
If you're anxious to get out of the house on Christmas or Christmas Eve, or maybe you need to run and pick something up last minute, or maybe you just don't really celebrate the holidays. You might find this list useful. There are some stores that stay open on arguably...
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
Part 2 of BisMan vs Los Angeles- Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
Are People Vaping Inside Bismarck Restaurants?
So what do you think? Are people vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?. You wouldn't think so, would you? Let me rephrase my question - "Are people HIDING their vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?" I think it's entirely possible, AND it wouldn't surprise me one bit, just because I know how human nature is, I ALSO have worked in the restaurant business before, and I know how stressful of a job that is - so if somehow, someway some employees find a quick hideaway spot inside, and vape. I also came across a Facebook post on a group page in town, there are quite a few more people other than myself that have actually seen vapers inside restaurants.
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
ABC’s ’20/20′ News Program Coming To Bismarck To Revisit Shocking Murder Case
The ABC News program, 20/20 is coming to Bismarck next week, on Monday, December 12th. Producers of the show informed us they are putting together a television program on the Nikki Entzel murder case. The producers of the show will be stopping in the SuperTalk 1270 studio that morning to...
Don’t Miss Hairball-“We Get To Walk In Our Heroes Footsteps”
This Saturday Bismarck and Mandan are blessed with a fantastic event. This truly is something you don't want to miss, without a doubt the best tribute band you'll ever see. This Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center HAIRBALL will be taking the stage, playing your favorites from Van Halen, Queen, AC/DC, Kiss, Twisted Sister, Cinderella, and the long list of bands continue. When you are standing among all the others who are there enjoying the show, close your eyes for like a minute - it's amazing to hear how Hairball nails every song they duplicate. There is so much going on, it's really more than just a concert, it's a theatre of brilliant costumes, props, bigger staging, and pyrotechnics which all mixed together will blow you off your feet. The one thing that stands out to me is just how much they love to perform, and their passion.
THE Bismarck Marathon – Making Us ALL Proud To Be A Part Of It
Months later we are still rewarded for what the Bismarck Marathon does for our city, AND people. I've been out here in Bismarck now for almost three years, and I've experienced the feeling of what the Bismarck Marathon brings - to all work together to either cross the finish line OR to be at mile 16 handing out water to the runners in the rain. Whether you came in first place or you were one of the last, we are seeing the results and the impact this event brings. When September 14-16 of next year rolls around, North Dakota's longest-running marathon, we are talking 43 years! Now, if I have motivated you enough to think about making next year's 26.2-mile race your first marathon, this is the perfect time to start training for it ( well if you can find someplace to run indoors )
New ‘Bar’ Opening In Bismarck, But It’s Not What You Think
While we'd certainly love to get a new watering hole, that's not what kind of bar we have coming to Bismarck. Face Foundrie is soon to be the newest addition to the Kirkwood Mall. You may have noticed the space is already blocked off and under construction. Beyond the holidays,...
Bismarck’s Mocha Momma’s Posts Plans On Closing For Good
Sadly another popular place here In Bismarck is planning on closing its doors for good. I think it's fairly safe to say that about 99.9% of us within the first 15-20 minutes of waking up in the morning require immediate caffeine...as in Coffee, "a cup of mud" as my dad called it. For the last six and a half years a marvelous place called Mocha Momma's has helped BisMan get us started on our day, and has made so many people happy - that's all thanks in part to Greg and Dee Neustel ( the owners ) - As we rolled into their coffee shop inside the Gateway Mall to get our java fix, we were always greeted with a welcome smile, and instantly made to feel at home. Take a look at a quick example of this charming place and just how comfortable it made its customers feel:
