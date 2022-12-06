Where is Lapland and how much does it cost to go?

A TRIP to Lapland is on every child's bucket list, especially during Christmas.

Here is everything you need to know about the destination, including what to see there and how much a holiday costs.

We've explained everything you need to know about a holiday to Lapland for Christmas Credit: Getty - Contributor

Where is Lapland and how cold does it get?

Though Father Christmas is meant to live at the North Pole, it’s not the easiest of places to get to - Lapland is a much better option.

Lapland is in Northern Finland on the Arctic Circle and is the perfect place for a winter family adventure in the snow - and you may even see the Northern Lights.

It gets very, very cold in Lapland, and is normally between 0C and -20C, but can be as cold as -40C.

Make sure to pack the warmest clothes possible, including snow boots, snow trousers and coats, thermals, wool socks and jumpers.

Is Lapland a country?

No, Lapland is a region of northern Europe that is largely in the Arctic Circle and crosses over into Finland, Sweden and Russia's Kola Peninsula.

The area that people visit to see Father Christmas is usually in Finland.

When is the best time to go to Lapland?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best time to go to Lapland is during the winter season.

This means holidays between November and March, where snow will be the thickest.

Of course if you want a festive break, you are best to book a holiday in November or December.

How much does it cost to go to Lapland?

Lapland holidays don’t come cheap, but there are ways to keep the breaks more on budget.

Families can book to stay at the Santa Claus Holiday Village - his "official home" - in Rovaniemi in Finland, which includes a cottage stay from around £300 a night.

Kids can meet Santa every day at the holiday village and can have their photos taken with him and the elves.

The holiday village also has restaurants and cafes and is a few miles from Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, with direct flights from the UK starting from £118.

Or if you fancy a ski holiday, you can head to Levi in Kittilä - Finland's biggest ski resort - which has its very own dedicated Santa Claus experience called Santa Claus Levi.

Families can book an hour at Santa Claus Levi, where they will visit Santa's home, which includes an elf school and workshops, as well as Christmas drinks and biscuits - and tickets are from £65.

We've found other cheap deals from £599pp a night with MagicBreaks, although most Lapland breaks for 2022 have sold out.

For 2023, TUI has some cheap deals with three-night stays from £767pp, while Inghams has breaks from £869pp.

Where is Lapland UK and how much does it cost?

If you don't fancy leaving the country, you can also visit Lapland UK located in Ascot, Berkshire.

The Christmas experience tells Santa's story for kids and grown-ups during a 90-minute show of immersive theatre, where performers interact with the audience.

Also along the way is a visit to the Toy Factory where kids can help build the toys, as well as "Mother Christmas" Kitchen with gingerbread decorating classes.

Kids will be able to meet huskies, reindeer and by the end of it, Father Christmas, as well as visit the ice skating rink and sweet shop.

Tickets for 2022 have sold out but families can sign up to get any cancellations, or get tickets for 2023 here.