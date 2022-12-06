ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
OK! Magazine

'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home

Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount. While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source."She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Hits Red Carpet Solo At 2022 People's Choice Awards As Mike Fisher Marriage Woes Continue

Carrie Underwood strutted down the red carpet all by herself last night. The country music superstar, 39, stepped out at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, December 6, but her husband, Mike Fisher, was no where in sight as rumors continue to run rampant about their alleged marital struggles. Underwood, who took home the Country Artist of 2022 award at the event, rocked an embellished black and gold tailored blazer paired with a button-up shirt and coordinating wide-leg trousers, with her golden locks down as she strutted past photographers. During her acceptance speech, the 10-time...
SANTA MONICA, CA
