Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

By Georgina Young
 2 days ago
BISHARP has been a popular competitive Pokémon since it arrived in Generation five, and its evolution seems like it will make a return to the meta.

Kingambit — not King’s Gambit like some think — comes with two strong abilities: Defiant and Supreme Overlord.

To get Kingambit you need to fight other Bisharp. Credit: The Pokemon Company

Defiant sharply boosts attack when another stat is lowered, and is very popular in competitive.

Supreme Overlord gives your attack a boost depending on how many of your team have fainted, making it a strong anchor.

Here’s how to get your own Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where to catch Bisharp

Kingambit doesn’t show up in the wild, but it is possible to catch one in a five-star raid.

Defiant makes this difficult solo, as many NPCs have Intimidate that will raise Kingambit’s attack, making it unstoppable.

The easier method is to catch a Bisharp and evolve it into Kingambit.

Bisharp are found in a few places but the one you want to try is Fury Falls in North Province Area Two.

It has its own fly point, but, if you haven’t unlocked it, you can fly to Firescourge Shrine, or the nearby Pokécenter and ride there.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to evolve Bisharp

In order to evolve Bisharp, you need to use it to defeat three other Bisharp that are in a group of Pawniard.

They will be carrying a special item called a Leader’s Crest, which is needed for your Bisharp to evolve into Kingambit.

The important thing to note here is that you cannot use moves like Knock Off or Thief, as this will remove the held item and stop it from counting towards the three.

If you have a Pokémon with Frisk, like Shroodle or Gothorita, this will tell you if the Bisharp is holding the Leader’s Crest without removing it.

Bisharp leading Pawniard can only be found at the base of Fury Falls near the water. They also have an increased chance to spawn if it’s raining.

After you have defeated three Bisharp, level up your Bisharp, and it will evolve into Kingambit.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

