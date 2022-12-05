Read full article on original website
Related
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
game-news24.com
C. Night Shyamalans Thriller About a Cabin Vacation Gone Horribly Wrong You Will be Rated R
Today, M. Night Shyamalans new movie Knock at the Cabin was viewed as R. Via Bloody Disgusting, if this film is ever shown as the director’s first movie with such a rating since The Happening in 2008. Many of the Shymalan-directed films were PG-13, with Sixth Sense, The Village,...
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty just got cooler with the addition of Idris Elba
The second trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first (and only planned) expansion for CD Projekt Red’s 2020 first-person action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077, premiered at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. First revealed in September, the DLC will see the return of V and Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand as the pair are coerced into undertaking a dangerous mission on behalf of the New United States of America.
Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things That Define Them, And As A Millennial, I'd Never Considered Some Of These
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
game-news24.com
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
game-news24.com
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior
The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Star is a tool for the wolf
Pokemon had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is already starting to end. In spite of the growing sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the anime is growing immediately. The wait is finished to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and at least the question has emerged about whether Goh is on it. Now one of the performers is teasing who will get next.
game-news24.com
Fortnite-Mending Machines: where can you find them in Asteria?
Mending machines can easily cure the worst of your wounds (pic: Epic Games). Although mending machines have been part of Fortnite for some time, there are only three left in the Asteria map now. The first few weeks of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 will be a bit overwhelming, as everyone gets...
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shinies are in The Freaking Walls, Man is in the dark
Those wicked hunters, we have more bad news for you. Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet have a new Generation 9 shinies and are not only all that different from their regular counterparts, but now they can even be spawning outside walls. As noted by Nintendo Life, fans are discovering that Pokemon...
game-news24.com
With the departure a year after major delays, Book of Travels becomes fully available after the price hike
Where do you remember a year ago when Book of Travels Studio Might and Delight let go almost half of its dev team after the tepid early access launch of the marrow and the kickstarted device? Apparently, the team has recovered as it is now back to full capacity rehiring many engineering staff a situation, a report back in October, though it wasn’t until today that the studio had actually replaced everybody laid off.
game-news24.com
A dev diary is all it takes to make football fans angry over Project L
First, fans of League of Legends were excited about Project L after the latest dev diary. They can’t wait to play it. The animation was incredible, a fan on Reddit said. The dev diary focused on gameplay, presenting the character on the battlefield, and also introduces the elements of the tag system. These system allows players to use the help of another character from Runeterra, which opens the door for complex combos.
game-news24.com
Blade & Soul looks at the quests and rewards of the upcoming Chimera Lab Demonsbane dungeon
What are you waiting for for the Chimera lab? That’s the question that has been published to the previews of Blade & Soul, who explores the wing of the Demonsbane dungeon, with the theme of the 7th of December update. Play the sound of Blade & More, now Play the Soul & More.
game-news24.com
Crime Boss: Rockay City is a PSP’s starring Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice
Crime is a curse! Rockay was a really good idea. The new title from 505 Games and Epic Games is a star-studded gangster sim based on 90s cinema. It’s always good to see that the new IP was announced. It isn’t a sequel or a licence, but the fact that a lot of people guessed that Crime Boss: Rockay City would be comparable to Grand Theft.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4: Diablo Immortal-style multiplayer? The developers respond to the fears of the players
Diablo 4 – a puzzle game? The developers think that the player’s fears are fair. Judgehype was able to talk to various developers of Diablo 4. Together, they could discuss several topics that will make them special, that one of multiplayer. So, is this similar to Diablo Immortal?
game-news24.com
Pokemon TCG Accidentally Reveals Scarlet & Violet’s First Terastallized Card
Even though different stories are being told across Pokemon, there is always a synergy between them. The synergy between the new game, Scarlet and Violet, and Pokemon trading cards has just begun. A video showing the first set of cards from the new games has been published and has been removed, presumably so it can be officially revealed later this week.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
game-news24.com
Elden Ring introduces a new DLC adding PvP Colosseums
Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.
Comments / 0