Nurses from numerous Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals reached a tentative agreement Tuesday morning to avoid the three week strike they announced Thursday. An agreement was reached with St. Luke’s nurses in Duluth Monday evening. Deals, including an 18% wage increase over three years, were announced Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities by spokespeople for Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, North Memorial Health, Methodist Hospital and M Health Fairview’s Southdale Hospital and University of Minnesota Medical Center according to reporting from the StarTribune.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO