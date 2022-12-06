Read full article on original website
Minnesota Daily
The 10 best things A&E ate this year
Alas, three college kids do not have the time nor the money to eat at every highly-rated restaurant in the metro. The following list’s bias toward Minneapolis speaks more to the realities of student life than to a lack of depth across the Twin Cities’ abnormally strong foodie scene.
Skepticism spreads around UMN regent selection process, PAC involvement
The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) closed applications for 2023 University of Minnesota Board of Regents appointments on Tuesday. State Sen. Greg Clausen (DFL-57) is heading the RCAC as the committee’s chair this year. Greg Clausen announced his appointment to the RCAC on Oct. 24. Clausen’s appointment raised concerns...
Mid-season check-in: Gophers women’s hockey
With the holiday break approaching, the Gophers women’s hockey team is unofficially at the midpoint of their season. Minnesota currently boasts a 12-3-2 overall record with an 11-1-2 record in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). On the USCHO.com rankings, Minnesota resides at No. 6, one rank lower than...
Gophers women’s basketball keeps it close in Kentucky loss
The Minnesota Gophers are now 5-4 following their loss on Wednesday to the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1). All but two of Minnesota’s 74 points came from their starters: Amaya Battle, Katie Borowicz, Mara Braun, Alanna Micheaux and Mallory Heyer. A quick bucket from Battle after the tip-off kickstarted a successful...
Nurses reach tentative deal with hospitals
Nurses from numerous Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals reached a tentative agreement Tuesday morning to avoid the three week strike they announced Thursday. An agreement was reached with St. Luke’s nurses in Duluth Monday evening. Deals, including an 18% wage increase over three years, were announced Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities by spokespeople for Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, North Memorial Health, Methodist Hospital and M Health Fairview’s Southdale Hospital and University of Minnesota Medical Center according to reporting from the StarTribune.
