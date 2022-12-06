ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ken Williams
2d ago

That country doesn't play world cop and hemorrhage cash endlessly at anyone but their own. Hence, a very nice standard of living. Shocking.

2d ago

How great is that?! I think is a good thing and helps so many people especially in these trying times. Good for them!

