Read full article on original website
Ken Williams
2d ago
That country doesn't play world cop and hemorrhage cash endlessly at anyone but their own. Hence, a very nice standard of living. Shocking.
Reply(2)
15
AP_000957.161ad78a04e540a584a6f21daf9087c2.1805
2d ago
How great is that?! I think is a good thing and helps so many people especially in these trying times. Good for them!
Reply
14
Related
People are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow and their minds are blown
BRITS are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow - and their minds are blown. The icon sweet treat is beloved by thousands of kids who devour its chocolate shell to get to the toy inside. And now, people are loosing their minds after discovering why the...
Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard.The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.The heart rate of the youngster – referred to as Child F – soared and his blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level after the prescribed bag containing nutrients was connected to an intravenous line after midnight on August 5, 2015.His blood sugar levels remained low throughout the following day shift...
Internet in Tears Over 8-Year-Old's Christmas List: 'My Heart Sank'
A TikTok video showing the child's handwritten and heartbreaking list has been watched more than 2.8 million times.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
She found out she had a full-grown baby inside of her one day before delivering. How?
“I’m not a teenager. I’m relatively intelligent. I can accept a lot of things in my life,” says Erin O’Malley, chuckling. “I just did not know. In any way.”
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America
Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
My side hustle paid for Christmas – I work just two hours a day and made four figures in a month
WITH rising energy bills and the cost of living crisis, many of us are having to make a few cutbacks this Christmas. Or we’re trying to find ways to bring in a bit of extra cash. Katie McGuire wasn't looking to make extra money - instead, she was looking...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’
When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing. “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?” “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said. Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world. “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Comments / 10