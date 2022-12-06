Morris Day & The Time, Alexander O’Neal, ConFunkShun and The Bar-Kays headline the fourth annual We Want The Funk Festival

Read full article on original website
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Grinch’s Whoville Pop-Up Bar at Hilton Garden Inn University Place
The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place in Oakland is turning green (and red) for the holidays with the return of its Whoville holiday pop-up bar. The restaurant and bar areas have been magically transformed into a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wonderland of festive lighting and decorations. Much like a holiday lights themed attraction, but better with Grinch-themed cocktail and food menus.
WFMJ.com
Flights added between Pittsburgh and West Coast
Breeze Airways has announced that it will begin nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Santa Ana John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, starting March 31. The service, which will give passengers another option to the Los Angeles metropolitan market, will operate year-round on Mondays and Fridays on Breeze’s...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Want to Fly Nonstop to the West Coast? Pittsburghers Get A New Option
The deep freeze of winter is about to settle in on the ’Burgh — the perfect time to plan a nonstop flight to sunny California. Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday the airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Orange County, California, from Pittsburgh International Airport in March 2023.
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Saeed Akmal stepped out of his brother’s shadow to build Pittsburgh’s Black Muslim community
For more than 20 years, Louis A.S. Bellinger was Pittsburgh’s only licensed and practicing Black architect. He is best known for designing the Hill District’s Pythian Temple — now more familiar to Pittsburgh residents as the landmark New Grenada Theater, which is being rehabilitated and adapted for new uses.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
sopghreporter.com
'Brothers' Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions
One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other's company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other's thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other's way when necessary. They...
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless Crossing
Are you excited to try out the new Condado Tacos that will be opening next year? Well, you should be! Not only will they have an incredible menu, but also a great location near Lowe's in McCandless Crossing.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
