U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $48.2 Million Loan for Rural Highway Safety Project in Nicollet County, Minnesota

USDOT to provide $48.2M for rural highway safety project in Minnesota
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would provide the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) up to $48.2 million in a low-interest loan for a rural highway safety project. As part of the Build America Bureau’s Rural Projects Initiative (RPI), the loan would allow the state to […] The post USDOT to provide $48.2M for rural highway safety project in Minnesota appeared first on Transportation Today.
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
krwc1360.com
Outstate MN Groups Push for a Share of the MN Budget Surplus
(graphic: greatermncities.org) With the Minnesota budget surplus now estimated to be over 17 billion dollars, outstate cities are pushing for what they feel is a long overdue increase in local government aid. Bradley Peterson with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says outstate communities have struggled for years to fund...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back this festive season, and will tour Minnesota between Dec. 11-16. The 1,000-foot-long train, which features 14 cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, will pass through 19 Minnesota cities during its five-day passage through the state, with musical entertainment on each stop provided by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
KEYC
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Updated: 6 hours ago. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus
Minnesota lawmakers will have a projected $17.6 billion available to spend this upcoming session after Minnesota Management and Budget published its latest forecast Tuesday. Strong tax collections, low spending and the estimated $7 billion surplus the Legislature left untouched last session have contributed to the projected budget surplus, said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
Minnesota reports massive projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion
With the DFL set to assume its "trifecta" of legislative and executive control after winning the House, Senate, and Governorship in November, Minnesota is projecting a massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. The latest budget projection released Tuesday is a significant jump on the $12 billion projected in the previous forecast,...
hot967.fm
State Officials, Patients Hope Medical Marijuana Prices Decline
State health officials are hoping the price of medical marijuana products will decline in the new year. Office of Medical Cannabis director Chris Tholkes (THO’-kiss) says sales of raw flower and bud just started in the spring :. “I think the manufacturers are still trying to gauge supply and...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Minnesotans weigh in on how they want the projected $17.6 billion surplus to be spent
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, state leaders announced a stunning $17.6-billion-dollar surplus, the biggest in Minnesota history.State officials credit the surplus to strong tax revenues and lower-than-expected spending, as well as leftover surplus and unused pandemic aid money.On Tuesday, WCCO spoke with Minnesotans from all across the state about how they hoped the money would be spent."You got to save some, and then I think you got to give some back," said Brent Lindahl from Duluth."I think a lot of it should go to road repair," said Luverne resident Dave Reese. "The roads in southwest Minnesota are terrible."Maple Plain...
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
New inflation-adjusted Minnesota income tax brackets released
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Revenue has released the new inflation-adjusted individual income tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. For tax year 2023, those brackets will shift by 7.081% from tax year 2022. This adjustment, called indexing, has been done every year in Minnesota since...
knuj.net
NEW ULM LOOKING AT MAXIMUM 10.25% TAX LEVY HIKE
The city of New Ulm is looking at a maximum property tax levy increase of 10.25% after Tuesday’s Truth in Taxation meeting. The city set the preliminary tax levy at over $9.8-million in September – an increase of 12.49% over the 2022 budget. Adjustments were made including increases to interest revenue so the increase is now 10.25%. The city’s tax capacity increased by 16.385 meaning the city’s overall tax rate will change from 82.28% to 78.07%, the lowest it has been in New Ulm since 2013. The city will approve the final 2023 budget and levy during the council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 20.
