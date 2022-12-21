Where to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve in metro Detroit

The Resolution Ball returns to the Detroit Masonic Temple.

Whether you’re looking to have a memorable last meal to ring in 2023 in metro Detroit or get completely wasted, we’ve got the deets. Some of these New Year’s Eve events require advance tickets or reservations, so plan accordingly.

This list will be updated as more events are announced. Know about a party or dinner that we missed? Spill the beans to tips@metrotimes.com and we’ll add it.

Parties

Cliff Bell’s

An evening of jazz with singer-songwriter Tony Hightower, plus a midnight countdown.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; cliffbells.com . Tickets are $50.

The Crofoot

Detroit Bass City presents Eptic with Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Buku, Whales, Drinkurwater, In Orbit Dubz, Attak, Nikki Raves, Rushdown, Criioz b2b Redder, Mushroom Cloud, Shwoops, Mobstem, and Cyberspvce.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; thecrofoot.com ; Tickets are $35 and 18+ welcome.

Deluxx Fluxx

The Secret Garden presents Drake Night, New Year's Eve Edition.

From 9 p.m.-2. a.m.; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com . Tickets are $10 before 11 p.m.

El Club

Go nü metal for the evening with DJs Sweat and Dred Furst.

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com . Tickets are $20.

Elektricity

Dubstep DJ Getter is headlining with support from Lucille Croft, Audia, Bowler Bear, NickyBoom, and more.

From 8:30 p.m.-4 a.m. 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; elektricitymusic.com . Tickets are $35.

Five15

A drag-tacular New Year’s Eve cabaret with a full buffet and performances by Miss Bouvee. Tickets also include free entry to Pronto’s NYE Masquerade Ball with cirque entertainers, DJ Honey Davenport, a balloon drop, midnight champagne toast, and dancing till 4 a.m.

Starts at 8:30 p.m.; 600 Washington Ave., Royal Oak; five15.net .

Fox Theatre

Groove with Maze and Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers before you let go of all the joy and pain of 2022. Happy feelin’s abound.

Starts at 9:30 p.m.; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313Presents.com ; Tickets start at $59.50.

Garden Theatre

Sounds by DJ Carter and DJ Kirby, plus a balloon drop at midnight. Free entry if you’re a Capricorn or Sagittarius.

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; thegardendetroit.com . General admission tickets start at $50.

Highlands Detroit

If you’re feeling fancy, Highlands Detroit is hosting a black-tie “Sky’s The Limit New Year’s Eve Gala” with an open bar, champagne toast, live music, small plates, and late-night snacks for $200 per person. The place has killer panoramic views of Detroit and Canada from the GM RenCen’s 72 floor. Dinner reservations ahead of the party are also available for $125 per person.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit; highlandsdetroit.com

Hotel St. Regis (The Countdown to 2023)

Midnight confetti blast and balloon drop, complimentary late-night buffet, hors d'oeuvres, cryo jets, an LED wall, and more. Music by DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, Leo Alton, Modz, DJ Evan George, DJ Sane, DJ Lito, Acoop, Ernie T, Phantom, DJ Bobby (Tiki Barge), Andre Terrell, and Menzo.

From 7 p.m.-4 a.m.; 3071 E. Grand Blvd. Detroit; thecountdowndetroit.com . Tickets start at $40.

HUSH Haunted Attraction

“Legendary 2023 NYE Bash” is an intimate Mardis Gras-themed party at HUSH Haunted Attraction’s hyper-realistic “mini” Bourbon Street.

Entry at 6:30 p.m. for VIP, 9 p.m. for GA; HUSH Haunted Attraction & The Legendary Axe; 37550 Cherry Hill Rd., Westland; hushhauntedattractions.com . Tickets are $45 for GA and $150 for VIP (advance).

Legends

Detroit’s largest strip club (with bomb-ass food) is offering three floors of entertainment, food, and drinks, with complimentary sliders and a champagne toast at midnight. Watch the ball drop on the club’s giant 30-foot video wall.

From 7 p.m.-4 a.m.; Legends Gentlemen’s Club; 415 East Congress St., Detroit. Tickets are $30 and available through Eventbrite .

Leland City Club

Two rooms of house, techno, and beyond, with Golf Clap, Qlank!, Metawav., and Aeolus in the main room and Johnny Malek, Versave James, Key Mitch, Some Black Cat, and Ready Lex in the front room.

From 9 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31; 400 bagels St., Detroit; mean.red . Tickets start at $25. 18+ welcome.

Lexus Velodrome

The Epic Countdown is happening at the Lexus Velodrome with a laser light show, an open bar, a buffet, midnight confetti blast, and ball drop. Hosted by video vixen and Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena.

From 8 p.m.-3 a.m.; 601 Mack Ave., Detroit. Tickets are $40 for women or $50 for men and are available through Eventbrite .

The Loving Touch

A Gatsby-themed gala with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight. 1920s-themed garb is required.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave Ferndale, thelovingtouchferndale.com . Advance tickets are $25 or $40 for couples and $40 per person at the door.

Magic Bag

Rock ’n’ roll by Electric and Duende.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; Tickets start at $25.

Magic Stick

Celebrating 35 years of Kevin Saunderson's record label KMS with the Sanderson Brothers, DJ Minx, and Ataxia, with Delano Smith, Al Ester, and D Wynn on the Alley Deck.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; Tickets start at $25 and are available at Ticketweb .

Marble Bar.

Marble Bar

Step into the future with this interdimensional New Year’s Eve party at Marble Bar featuring the infinite sounds of Intergalactic Gary, CCL, Mozghan & Solar, Mike Parker, Ectomorph, Clark Price, ADAB, Scott Zacharias, and Rebecca Goldberg.

From 8 p.m.-5 a.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; Tickets start at $25 and are available at Resident Advisor .

Masonic Temple (Resolution Ball)

Touted as “the Midwest’s largest and most exclusive” of all New Year’s Eve parties, the Resolution Ball has everything from cirque-style acrobat stage performers to bottle service and midnight snack stations with pizza, coneys, and sliders.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 500 Temple St., Detroit; resolutionballdetroit.com . Tickets start at $50.

The Morrie (Birmingham)

With DJ Whip and Pannos.

Starts at 7 p.m.; 260 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; themorrie.com . Tickets are $40-$50.

The Morrie (Royal Oak)

With Offbeat and Don Mecca.

Starts at 4 p.m.; 511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; themorrie.com . Tickets are $20-$25.

New Dodge Lounge

A Very Metal New Years Eve with a Miller High Life toast (“The Champagne of Beers”) at midnight. Music by Living Al, Forge the Sun, Salvation’s End, Theandric.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 8850 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck; thenewdodgelounge.com . Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door.

Outer Limits Lounge

Rock ’n’ roll show with Easy Action and the Stools and DJ sets by Johnny Hentch and Kelly Jean Caldwell and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Doors at 9 p.m.; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; Facebook.com . Tickets are $15.

Planet Ant Theatre

It’s December 1999 and Y2K is about to crash the internet. OK, not really, but you can party like it’s 1999 at this “Turn of the Millennia Mayhem” countdown. There’s also psychedelic live analog visuals by Creature Station and karaoke with Sanford Sounds in the Ghost Light Bar. Free entry when you dress like it’s 1999.

From 8 p.m.-4 a.m.; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; planetant.com . Tickets start at $10.

Replay and Otaku Detroit

Cosplay contest, live music, PC and console gaming, and food by Yum Village.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 6545 Saint Antoine St., Detroit; replaycafedetroit.com . Tickets are $10-$50.

Small’s

Thirst Wave + Industrial Is Not Dead NYE Bash with resident DJs. Expect lots of new wave, post-punk, and industrial music with awkward goth dancing, free noisemakers, snacks, and a midnight champagne toast.

Doors at 9 p.m. 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; smallsbardetroit.com . Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

Spot Lite

Spot Lite is hosting two parties: a New Year's Eve Eve pajama party and a Black tie event on NYE itself with HouseParty DJs.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com . Tickets for the HouseParty NYE event start at $45.

TV Lounge

NYETV 23 with Gary Chandler, Jorissen, Loren, Mister Joshooa, Tony Foster, and special guests.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 2548 Grand River Ave. Detroit; Tickets start at $20.

Willis Show Bar

Get funky and dance with music by The At Will Band, plus appetizers, raffles, a full bar, and a few surprises.

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; 4156 3rd Ave., Detroit; willisshowbar.com . Tickets start at $125.

Woodward Avenue Brewery (Sober New Year’s Eve Party)

A selection of non-alcoholic beer and festive craft mocktails will be on offer at The WAB for our sober friends who still want to party.

Doors at 8 p.m.; 22646 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com . Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the door.

Dinners

Chive Kitchen

Whether you’ve already committed to a vegan lifestyle or wanto to go meat-free for the new year, Chive Kitchen has your back. The plant-based Farmington restaurant has a five-course dinner planned with a mushroom and lentil rillette with miso apple butter, herb and spinach “chickie” roulade, and a persimmon, white chocolate, hazelnut, and cardamom dessert, plus a champagne toast.

Starts at 8:30 p.m.; 33043 Grand River Ave., Farmington; https://www.chivekitchen.com ; $99 per person.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

This riverside restaurant is hosting a New Orleans-style seafood boil — we’re talking Dungeness crab legs, PEI mussels, crawdaddies, andouille sausage, red skin potatoes, and house-made sourdough to soak up all the butter. Drinks are on deck for an extra fee too.

From 7-10 p.m.; 14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit; corianderkitchenandfarm.com . $100 per person.

Frame

Frame is hosting a Venetian Carnevale complete with masquerade masks, live music, prosecco, and an Italian dinner by Chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan. The five-course meal includes Carpaccio Alla Cipriani (thin-sliced tenderloin, creamy sauce, and capers), Fritto Misto (bay shrimp with a citrus aioli), and Baccala Montecatto (dry cod mousse with polenta and arugula salad).

Dinner seatings are at 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.; 23839 John R Rd., #2, Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com . $175 per person.

Grey Ghost

A five-course prix-fixe dinner that “blends culinary traditions with modern techniques and elevated preparations.” Drink pairings can be added on for an additional fee.

$125 per person. 47 E. Watson St., Detroit; greyghostdetroit.com

Marrow

A variety of dry-aged steaks, extravagant seafood, caviar, tableside flambe, and bubbly are on the menu for this four-course prix-fixe menu.

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; marrowdetroit.com . $100 per person.

San Morello

First seating has a regular a la carte menu with additional specials, while the second seating begins at 9 p.m. and includes a prix-fixe special menu ($145 per person) with a champagne toast at midnight.

1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit; sanmorello.com .

Takoi

Takoi has a multi-course prix-fixe menu with standard, pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan options available. “Come hungry,” the restaurant warns.

Seatings from 5 p.m. 2520 Michigan Ave., Detroit; takoidetroit.com . $80 a person.

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

A chef-curated course menu featuring sturgeon caviar, lobster linguine in tarragon Diavolo sauce, and a layered crepe cake with honey and pistachio.

438 Selden St., Detroit, shewolfdetroit.com . $150 per person.

Symposia

Special New Year's Eve menu with 8 oz. Prime fillet, Maine lobster, Crab Oscar, Foie Gras, Champagne, and more.

1000 Brush St., Detroit; 313-962-9366; symposiadetroit.com . Reservations are encouraged.

