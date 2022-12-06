ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Here Are At Least 7 Vintage Shops in SW Michigan

The shopping season is here (I swear I just heard my wallet groan). If you're looking for something unique, something that'll stand out, or something for that friend that loves vintage items, good news!. The SW Michigan area is rich in vintage shops. So, even if you're not finding anything...
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?

I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
The Ghost Town That Set a Record for the Largest Single-Day Snowfall: Herman, Michigan

This particular, mostly-ghost town made history a few decades ago by having the largest snowfall in a single day in the state of Michigan. The Baraga County village of Herman was founded in 1901 by a group of Finns led by Herman Keranen. He had been working in lumber camps and used his money to buy a few 40-acre plots. After building a log cabin, he used the land for farming and soon his farm was known as the most successful farm in the area. His success led to the town being named after him.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years

It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
