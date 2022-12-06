Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Northern Michigan Little Blue House May be the Most Perfect Home on All the Great Lakes
Sitting on Michigan's northern shore along Lake Superior at Little Girls Point, the Blue House, or Oman House, is a landmark for many who grew up around or visit Ironwood, on the far western end of the Upper Peninsula. Located across a stream from Little Girls Point County Park, the...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Here Are At Least 7 Vintage Shops in SW Michigan
The shopping season is here (I swear I just heard my wallet groan). If you're looking for something unique, something that'll stand out, or something for that friend that loves vintage items, good news!. The SW Michigan area is rich in vintage shops. So, even if you're not finding anything...
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Archeologists discover bodies were not relocated to new cemeteries in Florida | 60 Minutes
"The bodies were not removed,” Cardno archeologist Erin McKendry tells 60 Minutes. Black cemeteries that were said to be relocated for development projects in the 1950s have been uncovered under a parking lot, school and office building in Clearwater, Florida.
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
msn.com
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The Ghost Town That Set a Record for the Largest Single-Day Snowfall: Herman, Michigan
This particular, mostly-ghost town made history a few decades ago by having the largest snowfall in a single day in the state of Michigan. The Baraga County village of Herman was founded in 1901 by a group of Finns led by Herman Keranen. He had been working in lumber camps and used his money to buy a few 40-acre plots. After building a log cabin, he used the land for farming and soon his farm was known as the most successful farm in the area. His success led to the town being named after him.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
Time Out Global
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
A lost and hidden ancient Scottish village "Skara Brae" is older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids
Skara Brae is a Neolithic settlement that is located on the largest island in Scotland's Orkney archipelago. The site was first discovered in 1850. An irregular knoll called Skara Brae was hit by a heavy storm which stripped it enough to expose the outline of a village consisting of several small houses without roofs.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0