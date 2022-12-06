ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Gleams in Y2K Satin Dress and Silver Pumps on TikTok

Sabrina Carpenter shared a transformative OOTD video on TikTok this week, distinctly channeling Y2K style. While posing in several videos within a new clip, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician stepped out behind a wall lip-syncing to viral audio from Disney’s “Sofia the First.” In the clip, she wore a strapless satin minidress with a folded neckline, paired with a fur-textured brown hat and rimless sunglasses. Further adding an early 2000’s spin to her outfit were sheer gray over-the-knee stockings, as well as a crystal collar necklace with a small heart pendant. @sabrinacarpenter ♬ original sound – Samantha Rose When...
Hot 104.7

Rappers’ Real Names – Travis Scott, Cardi B, Drake and More

In hip-hop, rappers have some of the most creative stage names in music. Some rap aliases have an underlying meaning, while others are a composite of their real government name. For example, Drake's real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, which easily explains the origin of his famous rap name. Fellow...
Hot 104.7

15 Best Pop Albums of 2022

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022. As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.
SPY

The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy