Roseville, MN

Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels

Q: How many police officers sat on the jury during the trials of the cops who participated in the murder of George Floyd? A: Zero. In the rare instances in which police officers are put on trial for criminal acts committed during their working hours, the members of the jury who determine guilt or innocence […] The post Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming to Minnesota in March 2023

I need to re-write my letter to Santa because now all I want for Christmas is tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Minneapolis in 2023. I was driving down to Minneapolis this week and saw a billboard for this experience on the side of I-94. Being a massive Disney fan I logged that away in my brain to Google once I wasn't behind the wheel of a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

