Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
If You’re Afraid of Heights You’ll Hate the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis (PICTURE)
When I first saw this picture... oh man. It's a picture from the top of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you aren't familiar with the Foshay Tower, here's what it looks like. It's a pretty iconic building in the downtown area. If you've been to the cities...
The Minneapolis police officer who maced protesters and bystanders is unmasked by court documents
The identity of a Minneapolis police officer who sprayed a huge blast of mace at protesters and bystanders during George Floyd protests in downtown Minneapolis has now been revealed in court documents. The post The Minneapolis police officer who maced protesters and bystanders is unmasked by court documents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels
Q: How many police officers sat on the jury during the trials of the cops who participated in the murder of George Floyd? A: Zero. In the rare instances in which police officers are put on trial for criminal acts committed during their working hours, the members of the jury who determine guilt or innocence […] The post Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming to Minnesota in March 2023
I need to re-write my letter to Santa because now all I want for Christmas is tickets to the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience in Minneapolis in 2023. I was driving down to Minneapolis this week and saw a billboard for this experience on the side of I-94. Being a massive Disney fan I logged that away in my brain to Google once I wasn't behind the wheel of a car.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Swan euthanized after neighbors attempted two rescues on frozen Lake Ripley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A trumpeter swan that was rescued from Lake Ripley was euthanized after it had extremely high levels of lead in its system, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Officials say high lead levels can lead to neurological damage that can't be reversed. The swan had...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0