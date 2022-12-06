ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hot 104.7

Highest Suicide Rate-Where Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank

The holidays aren't so merry for some as others let loose and bring out all the bells and whistles to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. There are family gatherings, company parties, and socializing after work, all during this special time of year. However, there is a sad and tragic side to the holidays.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

How Bad Is the Flu So Far in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?

'Tis the season for the chills, aches, and sniffles that come with the flu. And this year's strain of the viral infection is hitting the Tri-State area with a vengeance. 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show that respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat were reported in 7.5% of all visits to healthcare providers during the week ending November 26.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Agreement Averts Threatened Strike by 15,000 Minnesota Nurses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a threatened strike by 15,000 union nurses in Minnesota has been averted. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced the union and negotiators for hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. A planned strike that was scheduled to begin on Sunday has been called off as the nurses review the proposed agreement and vote on it.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?

It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
WINNER, SD
Hot 104.7

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota

Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Lawmakers Discuss Marijuana Legalization

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- State lawmakers will have to tackle a host of issues when the Minnesota Legislature gavels in for the 2023 session. The DFL-controlled House and Senate must agree on a two-year state budget with Gov. Tim Walz. Lawmakers also left several issues on the bottom line of the 2022 session including funding for public safety, education, tax breaks, and a bonding bill for state public works projects.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Porch Pirates Strike Again – Take More Than Just A Package From Minnesota Woman

Most of us can't imagine why someone would steal from another person. It's an incredible violation of privacy, and unfortunately, the world we live in. According to ADT.com, Porch Pirates, (people who steal packages off the front steps of homes,) have several reasons they will take your packages. Some of them are hoping that they will find valuables inside that they can resell and make extra cash, and some people just get a thrill from stealing packages. But when something like this happens, it makes the crime even worse.
ROCHESTER, MN
