Marvel actress sparkles in a futuristic mint green frock, more of the best red and green red carpet moments of 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
In Style
Sultry and Sexy Is the Only Way to Describe Angela Bassett's Latest Red Carpet Glam
With over 30 years in the biz, Angela Bassett is one of the most decorated stars in Hollywood — and she's got a slew of NAACP awards and a Golden Globe under her belt to prove it. So, when she was presented with the Career Achievement Award at the...
Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations
Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
Taylor Swift Gets Daring in Bejeweled Gown and Peep Toe Sandals at MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. She has already won the award for “Best Longform Video” for her short film “All Too Well”. The “Blank Space” singer wore a fitted black David...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Lupita Nyong’o Exudes Elegance in Head-to-Toe Prada Look With Plunging Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Gotham Awards 2022
Lupita Nyong’o was effortlessly chic at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress posed for photos on the red carpet with her costar Danai Gurira. Nyong’o looked stunning for the annual ceremony, arriving in a black Prada dress. The garment included a plunging deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also featured ruffled detailing on the bodice and a pleated hemline. To further elevate the moment, Nyong’o accessorized with dangling earrings and layered diamond necklaces. For glam, she went with shimmer eyeshadow and a purple pout. Completing the Emmy Award winner’s look was a...
Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022
Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21. The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection. Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
In Style
Lily Collins’s Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured a Waist-Flossing Strap
Emily Cooper may be known for sporting campy, over-the-top looks while galavanting around Parisian cityscapes in Emily in Paris, but for the third season’s premiere, Lily Collins opted to slip into a sexier (and much more low-key) version of French-girl dressing — forehead fringe and all. On Tuesday,...
Naomi Campbell Commands Attention in Regal Silver Gown & Clear Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Naomi Campbell stole the show while arriving at the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. At the Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the supermodel posed in a high-wattage silver Valentin gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — one of the evening’s Designer of the Year honorees — her ensemble included a long train and equally dynamic cape, all covered in shining silver sequins. A bodice with a thin one-sided upper cutout cinched by thin straps completed the statement-making piece. Campbell completed her outfit with diamond drop earrings, as well as several thin layered necklaces and a layered stack of beaded bracelets. When it...
Rosario Dawson Bundles Up in Wool Coat & Booties for ‘Impact Dick Gregory’ Screening
Rosario Dawson layered up as she attended the special screening of “Impact Dick Gregory” at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Dec. 7. The “Men In Black II” actress wore a black fitted turtleneck which she paired with a dark gray wool coat that featured black buttons. She added black tights to the look and accessorized with diamond hoops and a black fedora. Dawson kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style opting for a minimal makeup look with a bare lip. To complete her look, the actress slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe...
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Comments / 0