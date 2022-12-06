ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

WCS students design shoes in partnership with Titans

Williamson County Schools students have partnered with the Tennessee Titans in designing shoes to raise awareness for a local non-profit as part of the My Cause, My Kicks initiative. Students with the WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center designed the shoes to support Nashville non-profit Stronger Than My Father, which "helps...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Preservation Society of Nashville launches, will name 3 'essential projects' in 2023

The Preservation Society of Nashville, a new full-time historic preservation non-profit, has launched and "aims to protect Nashville’s vital places, stories, and neighborhoods." The announcement took place on Wednesday morning at the offices of Q Prime South, which is housed in the historic former Seventeenth Street Christian Church building...
NASHVILLE, TN
Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade rescheduled to Dec. 17

The Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 17, following week-long rain that has impacted the mid-state. The annual parade is traditionally held on the second Saturday of December, but will now take place at 2 p.m. on the third Saturday. The parade will feature Grand Marshal...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Guns stolen from vehicles hits record number in Nashville

At least 1,306 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year, a record number according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. That number, which only consists of reported thefts, was announced by MNPD in a Dec. 6 news release which also revealed that 70% of all guns reported stolen in the city have come from vehicles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts

Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts of College Grove, born March 12, 1925, passed away at her home in the comfort of her family on December 8, 2022 at the age of 97. Born to Sallie Thomas Lee and Roy Douglas Lee, Elene was the sixth of twelve children. Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hood, and husband James M. Butts; son, John Dale Hood; grandson, John W. Hazelwood; sons in-law, Larry J. Hazelwood and Jay U. Sterling; and eight siblings.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Photos: 2022 Brentwood Christmas Tree lighting

The City of Brentwood held their 2022 Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5, despite the rain, moving the celebration inside of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The event featured performances by the Brentwood Academy Singers, remarks from city officials, hot chocolate courtesy of the Friends of the...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Mary Anne (Sweeney) King

Mary Anne (Sweeney) King, age 73 of College Grove, TN passed away December 3, 2022. She was born to the late Joe & Flora Lee Sweeney. She grew up in Nashville, TN and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Sweeney and Andy Sweeney. Mary Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy King of College Grove, TN; daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Stephens of College Grove, TN; granddaughter, Caroline Stephens of College Grove, TN and nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN

