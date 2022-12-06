Jenna Ortega Shined In The Spotlight In A High-Slit Black Lace Dress At The 'Wednesday' Premiere

Splash News

Jenna Ortega graced the Wednesday red carpet premiere and rocked an apt all-black, lacy and stunning look that screamed gothic glamor. The actress, 20, promoted her Addams Family Netflix spinoff in a sultry Versace gown that featured a low neckline, a cut-out lace bodice, a thigh-skimming high slit that revealed her long, toned legs, and a long, elegant train. To complete her look, the Scream star added a spooky black lace veil, a sparkling silver headband, black pumps and shiny silver rings.

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Versace Look To Promote Wednesday

At the Los Angeles event, the You alum wore her long brunette tresses down, parted in the middle and styled straight. As for her makeup look, Ortega went for a classic blended smokey eye, warm blush on her high cheekbones, and topped it all off with a grungy, glossy nude lip.

Ortega posed for solo shots while on the carpet and later joined her co-stars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays her mother Morticia Addams on the show, Luiz Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Christina Ricci (who currently stars as Marilyn Thornhill, a botany teacher on the series, and who previously portrayed Wednesday Addams in the 1990s) and Gwendoline Christie (who stars as Larissa Weems, the principal of Wednesday’s school).

Ortega also joined Wednesday director Tim Burton on the red carpet, and spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event about her look for the evening. She noted that the choice of the dramatic black veil “just felt appropriate.” Ortega added, “I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it. I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.” She continued, discussing the POV of her iconic and beloved, morose character, “I think she would appreciate the veil.”

Fan Reactions

Ortega uploaded two photos of herself from the premiere in an Instagram post for her 22.4 million followers, including one close-up shot of her makeup and another full-body pic to show off her full ensemble. In her caption, she wrote, “I know I’m way late with these and they’re out in the world already. I’ve just got to thank @versace and my team for putting me together for the Wednesday premiere. They made me very happy, if you couldn’t already tell.”

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the gothic get-up, with one user commenting under her post, “this look was amazingggg Jenna” and another added, “in LOVE with this epic dress on you!” One other fan wrote, “YASSSS .. you’re absolutely a MOOD !!!” as someone else chimed in, “The show is sooo good Jenna!” and we couldn’t agree more.