(Sherburn, MN)--The Sherburn City Council earlier this week discussed the water rate hike that was planned but not implemented in 2022. The rate hike is part of an agreement with the Public Facilities Authority for the loan taken out for the water plant. The rate increases were divided for the years up until 2038 instead of a large rate hike at one time. In order to make the rate hike correct the base rate for 2023 will be $15.28 per month beginning in January. That is up from the current $13.86 per month. The rate per 1,000 gallons will still be about $6.

SHERBURN, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO