Sherburn City Council Discusses Water Rate Hike
(Sherburn, MN)--The Sherburn City Council earlier this week discussed the water rate hike that was planned but not implemented in 2022. The rate hike is part of an agreement with the Public Facilities Authority for the loan taken out for the water plant. The rate increases were divided for the years up until 2038 instead of a large rate hike at one time. In order to make the rate hike correct the base rate for 2023 will be $15.28 per month beginning in January. That is up from the current $13.86 per month. The rate per 1,000 gallons will still be about $6.
Update on Projects at Oak Hill Cemetery
(Estherville)--A tree removal project is underway at Oak Hill Cemetery in Estherville. City Administrator Penny Clayton says city crews began removing trees earlier this week. Clayton says the city is also planning to replace the entrance sign to the cemetery. Clayton provided an update on Oak Hill cemetery at this...
Emmet Co. Supervisors Hear Request to Increase Wages for Election Workers
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday heard a request from Emmet County resident Amy Adams to increase the wages paid to precinct election officials during an election. Adams has served as a precinct election official since 2020 and is the chairperson for Ward 3. In addition to working 15...
Recycled Art Ornaments is Theme for December Family Nature Night
(Okoboji)—This month’s Family Nature Night at the Dickinson County Nature Center will be held on Friday, December 16th at 5:00 pm. Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge says this month’s theme is Recycled Art Ornaments. Jerge says Family Nature Night is a great way to bring families together.
Estherville FD Responds to Carbon Monoxide Alarm
(Estherville)--The Estherville Fire Department Wednesday afternoon was called to a residence in Estherville for a Carbon Monoxide Detector alarm. The incident occurred shortly before 1:40 pm at 714 North 7th St. The First arriving officers helped with evacuating a mother and her infant. When firefighters arrived on scene with monitoring...
Goyne-Yarns Trial to Get Underway in Buena Vista County
(Storm Lake)—Jury selection in the murder trial for a Jackson, Minnesota man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday in Buena Vista County Court. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of...
Testimony Underway in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
(Storm Lake)--Testimony continues today (Wednesday) in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns. Goyne-Yarns is charged in the shooting death of Shelby Woizeschke on February 3rd of this year at the GrapeTree Medical Staffing parking lot in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Judge to Hear 2nd Request for New Trial in Allison Decker Murder Case
(Spirit Lake)—A second request for a new trial had been made in the murder case against Allison Decker. Online court records show that Decker’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial citing new evidence last week just days after the original motion was denied by District Court Judge Shayne Mayer.
Milford Man Arrested After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)– A Milford man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday after he was clocked traveling 84 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 71 north of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the stop was conducted a little after 2:00 am in the area of 280th Street and Highway 71.
Premier Set for Movie "Silent Night in Algona"
(Algona)--The premiere showing of “Silent Night in Algona” takes place later this week in Algona. The movie is based on the real-life events at the Algona World War II POW Camp. The film, directed by Anthony Hornus, will debut on Friday at 6 p.m. at the State Five Theatre in Algona.
Van Der Wilt Sentenced to Up to Two Years in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter
(Estherville)—Sentencing was held Tuesday afternoon in Emmet County District Court for CeJay Van Der Wilt, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an Estherville man in October 2021. Judge Duane Hoffmeyer sentenced Van Der Wilt to the maximum sentence of up to two years in...
