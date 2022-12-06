Read full article on original website
A disturbance is in the Atlantic, and after hurricane season, too. What the forecast says
UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.
A rare tropical December storm may be forming in Atlantic for first time in almost a decade
One week after hurricane season came to its official close, a weather system has been detected in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into a rare December tropical storm. If formed, it would be the first December storm in that region since 2013. According to the latest update from the...
Rare December Tropical Disturbance Appears in the Atlantic Ocean
The official end of hurricane season in the United States is November. However, after a record-breaking month, forecasters are tracking another rare tropical disturbance currently churning over the Atlantic Ocean. According to The Hill, the disturbance forming over the Atlantic could very well spin into a tropical storm or depression....
Subtropical Winter Storm Expected to Form for the First Time in a Decade
Weather experts are looking at a rare subtropical winter storm headed for land. A December storm like this one is very unusual, the experts note. The last time a storm like this one occurred was nearly a decade ago. This storm, which has been dubbed Owen may be hitting land...
One last gasp? Out-of-season tropical system could blossom in Alantic
The Atlantic hurricane season came to an official end on Nov. 30, but less than a week later, on Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists were monitoring the chances for an off-season storm to take shape. If the brewing system takes a name, it will be the first named storm to churn over the basin in December in 15 years.
‘It only takes one storm’: The historic events of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
While this season hardly rivals the most recent years in terms of numerous powerful hurricanes, AccuWeather meteorologists weighed in on what stood out as the defining moments of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Upon the mention of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, two hurricanes will likely come to mind. The...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states Tuesday
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
A Mysterious New Breed of Tropical Cyclone Has Just Been Identified
For something as chaotic as the wind, meteorologists tend to have a pretty good grip on the kinds of circulating air patterns we might expect to see whipping up storms around the globe. One, it seems, has until now slipped under the radar. In an effort to better understand contrasts...
Southern tornadoes: At least 2 killed as severe storms bring twisters, floods to region
JACKSON, Miss. — Thunderstorms pummeled the Deep South late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing tornadoes, hail, floods and power outages to the region, officials said. Authorities in Alabama said two people died in the state after what appeared to be a tornado struck north Montgomery County. Update 1:13 a.m....
Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday
Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Severe weather to threaten 40 million from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Approximately 40 million people in the south-central United States will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday alone.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Severe weather could bring tornadoes in the South and thunderstorms in the Northeast
A cross-country winter storm system is expected to bring severe weather conditions to the South and Northeast. Around 16 million people are at risk for a severe weather outbreak on Tuesday in the lower Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys, which will include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Heavy Snowfall Brings 12-Inch Snow for Northwest US; Tornadoes Plus Damaging Winds, Large Hail Expected for South US
On Tuesday, the Northwest US will receive 12-inch snow from the heavy snowfall, while the South US will experience a cross-country storm that will bring a string of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Northwest US. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington, a...
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida.
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Major storm set to bring risk of flooding to eastern US after Thanksgiving
A cross-country storm is set to move from coast to coast this week and trigger delays for Americans hitting the roads or heading to airports around the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The storm will first impact the United States Tuesday as it pushes...
Nighttime Tornadoes Could Sneak Up on Millions as Heavy Rain Obscures View
A senior meteorologist stressed that people should heed warnings as darkness can hide a tornado until it is "on top" of them.
