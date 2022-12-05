Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stephen Lee Bath, 67, English
Stephen Lee Bath, 67, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1955, in Huntingburg to Buddy and Mary Faye (Patton) Bath. Stephen was a member of the Laborers Union for more than 13 years. In...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
June Ann Hildenbrand, 79, Huntingburg
June Ann Hildenbrand, 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:48 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale. She was born June 9, 1943, in Huntingburg, to Hugo and Elenor (Kronemeyer) Bartelt. June graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1961. She was a lifetime member of Salem...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, 5, Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, 5, of Jasper, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland Elementary School.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Investigation still underway in fatal crash
The investigation into the fatal crash that occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road Thursday morning is still underway, according to the Indiana State Police. A Jasper High School teacher and her daughter were killed in the crash that also injured her other daughter and the driver of a tanker truck that was involved.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Two killed in early morning crash
Thursday morning, the Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Department responded to State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County for a two-vehicle fatal crash at around 7 a.m. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist and Commercial Vehicle Inspectors are on the scene to determine the cause...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Commissioner Elmer Brames honored by state association
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) announced that Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames was selected IACC’s Achievement Award winner as the “2022 South Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year”. Brames has served his county as County Commissioner since being elected in 2014 and has been President of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vietnam War Love Story book signing taking place in Ferdinand and Jasper
The authors and editors of “Vietnam War Love Story: The Love Letters of Bill and Nancy Young (1967),” will be speaking and signing their book at two locations during the week of December 12 in Dubois County. You can meet up with Marine Veteran Bill Young, his wife...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dance Central Academy presenting ‘Frozen Jr.’
Share some FROZEN magic this Holiday Season with Frozen Jr. performances by Dance Central Academy of Performing Arts on Friday, December 10, at 3 and 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, at 3 p.m. at the Jasper Middle School auditorium. Tickets are available here. https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/dancecentral.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Local communities receive matching grants for transportation projects
Dubois County, Jasper, Huntingburg and Ferdinand were among the recipients of 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Dubois County received $453,371, while Jasper...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
City of Jasper municipal pool renovation on the horizon
The City of Jasper is making plans to begin renovations to the 65-year-old municipal pool. During Tuesday’s regular redevelopment commission meeting, the members discussed using funds collected by the Central Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District to create a TIF-backed bond to cover the engineering fees and construction of the exterior aquatic center. The Jasper Redevelopment Commission oversees the funds captured by the TIF distict.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
JDCPL Libraries collecting donations for DOVE through the holidays
The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library system will continue to be a collection point for donations to the DOVE Recovery House for Women through the month of December. Collection points will be at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye libraries. The Items most needed are:. Cleaning Supplies. Office Supplies. Snacks. Feminine...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
$100,000 Tourism Enhancement Grants available in Spencer County
The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Republican Party reschedules caucus for county treasurer’s seat
The Dubois County Republican Party previously announced a mid-term vacancy effective December 9, 2022, in the elected Republican seat of Dubois County Treasurer. A caucus of the Republican County Committee originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11, 2022, to fill the vacancy has been canceled and rescheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. The caucus is not open to the public.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper considering tax abatement Versteel’s $2.1M equipment investment
The Jasper Economic Development Commission forwarded a request for a tax abatement from Ditto Sales/Versteel to the Jasper Common Council. The abatement is for personal property taxes on new equipment being purchased by the company to increase production capacity and efficiency, in effect sustaining more growth. The company is investing more than $2.1 million in equipment to cut sheet and tubular steel as well as produce nitrogen on-site.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Many benefits are gained from managing the forestland around us
The US Forest Service released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest in Orange and Crawford counties. The goals for the project are to improve foresthealth and resiliency, restore native hardwood species in areas of non-native pines, keep the historic upland oak-hickory community on the landscape, and provide a shifting mosaic of diverse forest ages, structure and composition for diverse wildlife habitats.
