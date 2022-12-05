The Jasper Economic Development Commission forwarded a request for a tax abatement from Ditto Sales/Versteel to the Jasper Common Council. The abatement is for personal property taxes on new equipment being purchased by the company to increase production capacity and efficiency, in effect sustaining more growth. The company is investing more than $2.1 million in equipment to cut sheet and tubular steel as well as produce nitrogen on-site.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO