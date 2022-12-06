ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brian Daboll won't take over play-calling from Mike Kafka

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
Will New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll consider taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka?

The answer, quite simply, is no.

“No. I have a lot of confidence in Mike Kafka,” Daboll told reporters on Monday.

Daboll had previously defended Kafka’s curiously conservative play-calling in a Week 13 tie against the Washington Commanders. He admitted he has the option to overrule Kafka as he sees fit, but hasn’t done so to date. He also insists he has confidence in quarterback Daniel Jones and the supporting offensive cast.

“I trust the offense, and I trust the supporting cast,” he added, bluntly.

After going over the game film and talking to the coordinators, Daboll remained in lock-step with his postgame comments on Sunday. He felt the right calls were made at the right times.

“I’d say status quo from (Sunday) night,” he said. “We certainly talk about everything after a game. We talked about (Sunday’s) game today, and we talked about the decision making processes, the analytics part of it and a bunch of things. Those are conversations we have each week.”

Some would argue the Giants made several bad calls, played for overtime and were burned by being overly conservative, but Daboll remains content with it. Ultimately, there were just plays that got left out on the field.

But the Giants can’t keep hovering around the 20-point mark. They need to get more aggressive, especially with some high-powered offensive opponents coming up on their schedule. 20-23 points simply isn’t enough to get it done.

