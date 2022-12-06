Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner arrives back in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner arrived back in Texas Friday morning, after being released as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. Griner returned to Kelly Field in San Antonio. From there, she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for evaluation. The WNBA...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
POLITICO
Brittney Griner’s agent talks sports equity
Good morning, rulers! What a week. We had a very exciting Women Rule exchange event at the Waldorf Astoria, and how timely it turned out to be! More on that below. But it was also very energizing to connect with some of the thought leaders and executives in our network and some of you readers. Thank you to Sophie Gardner for helping to put together this newsletter!
