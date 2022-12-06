Read full article on original website
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
Photo: Health care workers are leaving the profession at overwhelming rates. Eighty-five percent of workers are women, and 35 percent people of color. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct...
Highest ranking woman in Minnesota State Patrol retires, reflects on women in law enforcement
The highest ranking woman in the Minnesota State Patrol is hanging up her hat after nearly 25 years on the force. Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer proudly wore the Minnesota State Patrol badge since 1998. “People will say ‘How’s your job?’ and I said ‘I’m going to stay there as long...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Minnesota District 3A & 3B recounts complete, election results unchanged
Photo: Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete and show little change from last month's general election vote totals. Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - December 7, 2022. Recounts for two tight races for Northern Minnesota state house seats are now complete...
Advocates call on Legislature to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented Minnesotans
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Advocates are calling on the new DFL-controlled state Legislature to...
Minnesotans weigh in on how they want the projected $17.6 billion surplus to be spent
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Tuesday, state leaders announced a stunning $17.6-billion-dollar surplus, the biggest in Minnesota history.State officials credit the surplus to strong tax revenues and lower-than-expected spending, as well as leftover surplus and unused pandemic aid money.On Tuesday, WCCO spoke with Minnesotans from all across the state about how they hoped the money would be spent."You got to save some, and then I think you got to give some back," said Brent Lindahl from Duluth."I think a lot of it should go to road repair," said Luverne resident Dave Reese. "The roads in southwest Minnesota are terrible."Maple Plain...
Why do treaties matter?
Documents signed more than a century ago shaped Minnesota as we know it, and changed the lives of those who first called this land home. People might not realize that reminder is on display, every day, at the State Capitol. Why do treaties matter? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Betty Whiteout needs friends: MnDOT’s annual Name a Snowplow contest returns for third year
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 5, 2022. Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names...
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
State Officials, Patients Hope Medical Marijuana Prices Decline
State health officials are hoping the price of medical marijuana products will decline in the new year. Office of Medical Cannabis director Chris Tholkes (THO’-kiss) says sales of raw flower and bud just started in the spring :. “I think the manufacturers are still trying to gauge supply and...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
