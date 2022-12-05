Dinner by a Top Chef Champion

When Oprah Winfrey is getting ready to throw a dinner party for friends—such as bestie Gayle King’s birthday celebration—the mogul regularly gives acclaimed chef Mei Lin a call to cook a showstopping meal. Now it’s your chance to do the same. Lin will fly anywhere in the Lower 48 with her sous chef to prepare a family-style feast for eight.

From the comfort of your own home, you’ll see Lin show off her mastery across cuisines and techniques. The Top Chef champ, whose raved-about Los Angeles restaurant Nightshade was a victim of the pandemic, has that rare ability to make one of LA’s best fried-chicken sandwiches one day and execute high-level fine dining the next. Lin calls her style “Californian with Asian influences,” and the menu for the evening will include her shrimp toast with Cantonese curry, a whole grilled snapper and her salty-sweet char siu short rib. But that’s not all—expect some special treats along the way, such as chips and French onion dip made with premium Astrea caviar. It will be a meal that’s equal parts decadent and fun. $40,000, cleanup not included

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .