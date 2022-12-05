ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Dinner by a Top Chef Champion

By Jeremy Repanich
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alwxa_0jZ7U7S300

When Oprah Winfrey is getting ready to throw a dinner party for friends—such as bestie Gayle King’s birthday celebration—the mogul regularly gives acclaimed chef Mei Lin a call to cook a showstopping meal. Now it’s your chance to do the same. Lin will fly anywhere in the Lower 48 with her sous chef to prepare a family-style feast for eight.

From the comfort of your own home, you’ll see Lin show off her mastery across cuisines and techniques. The Top Chef champ, whose raved-about Los Angeles restaurant Nightshade was a victim of the pandemic, has that rare ability to make one of LA’s best fried-chicken sandwiches one day and execute high-level fine dining the next. Lin calls her style “Californian with Asian influences,” and the menu for the evening will include her shrimp toast with Cantonese curry, a whole grilled snapper and her salty-sweet char siu short rib. But that’s not all—expect some special treats along the way, such as chips and French onion dip made with premium Astrea caviar. It will be a meal that’s equal parts decadent and fun. $40,000, cleanup not included

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

The Last Grand Cru of a Rare Cabernet

Two-decade-old Napa Valley winery Roy Estate is renowned for its rarely released La Rêveuse Cabernet Sauvignon. Roy’s winemaker, Philippe Melka, has achieved acclaim via his determined focus on terroir, using minimally interventionist techniques to coax the characteristics of the vineyard into every bottle.  The apex of Melka’s production is La Rêveuse, which he offers only in years when the harvest is exceptional. He never produces more than 50 cases in any given year. It’s the ultimate expression of his imagination and so is fittingly named “the dreamer.”  One such harvest was in 2015, when he took the best blocks among the vines...
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Eater

The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant

Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
intheknow.com

Bride and groom tell guests they are ‘obligated to pay’ for wedding dinner

A wedding guest shared a couple of the bride and groom’s wedding requirements — and TikTok lost it. Content creator @kellikeylimepie posted a peek at a wedding invitation she received. While she was careful not to reveal too many identifying details, she did share two rules that seemed to bug her. The bride and groom clearly expected their guests to pay to play at their wedding.
Robb Report

This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room

 It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show.   A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront....
HONOLULU, HI
Robb Report

The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

A Bejeweled Rare Champagne Le Secret

The sparkle of Champagne is outshone only by that of diamonds. Now a Robb Report reader will have the opportunity to enjoy both in a collaboration between Rare Champagne and French heritage jeweler Mellerio, inspired by their mutual muse and client Marie Antoinette.  In 1997, the Champagne house’s famed cellar master Régis Camus blended a limited quantity of a special bubbly called Le Secret, which he bottled in 1,500 magnums and cellared. Realizing the extraordinary personality of the cuvée 20 years later, he invited Mellerio, founded in Paris in 1515, to design the exterior for 10 of the magnums, each with...
Robb Report

Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar

The Antinori family has been a premier producer of wines for over six centuries, with eight historical estates, in addition to other vineyards, now spread across Italy. This year, one Robb Report reader and five guests have the exclusive chance to stay at some of the clan’s most historic properties, meet with members of the family at their palazzo in Florence and taste the most iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori. The seven-day trip will include first-class flights, plus helicopter transfers to the various estates across Tuscany and Umbria.  Among the vineyards you’ll be visiting are Tenuta Tignanello, set amid the rolling...
Robb Report

The Lexus LFA’s Hotly Anticipated, All-Electric Successor Will Have a Stick Shift

Lexus wants the LFA’s spiritual successor to be a car that purists love—even if it is electric. The Japanese luxury marque knows the upcoming production version of the Electrified Sport concept needs to be capable of more than just putting up good numbers. It also needs to be fun to drive, which is why it will come equipped with a manual gearbox. That’s right, the brand’s forthcoming battery-powered sports car sure sounds like it is going to be a stick shift, according to Motor1.com. Toyota Motors Europe’s president Matt Harrison talked up the company’s manual transmission for EVs at the Kenshiki Forum...
Robb Report

A Bespoke Carving in Jadeite From Asprey London

Asprey London launched its latest collection of pieces made from Imperial jadeite in November. But Robb Report readers should relish the opportunity to commission a special carving, depicting a subject close to the recipient’s heart, from a unique block of what the Chinese call the Stone of Heaven.  Recently acquired by the Mayfair-based luxury house, this “rough” (common parlance in precious-stone circles) piece of jadeite features many of the hues with which this silicate mineral can be blessed—notably red and white, as well as the rich, translucent green with which jade is normally associated. That, though, is just one facet of...
Robb Report

A Rare Visit to Hendrick’s Gin Palace

Tucked away on the coast of Ayrshire in Scotland is a palace that’s off-limits to the public (and to royalty, too): Hendrick’s Gin Palace, an invite-only destination where visitors can immerse themselves in the creation of the liquor, with access strictly contained to trade partners and a scant few industry VIPs. It’s a temple to the Rube Goldberg–like eccentricity that’s synonymous with Hendrick’s, festooned with taxidermy peacocks and a hothouse that grows Buddha’s hand and similarly freakish varieties of citrus.  Ordinary gin lovers have never been invited—until now. Hendrick’s will welcome a Robb Report reader and their guests, who’ll be squired...
Robb Report

From Whiskey Decanters to Cashmere Blankets, the 21 Best Housewarming Gifts for Holiday Hosts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chosen, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But...
12tomatoes.com

How to Make 4-Ingredient Fried Chicken

There are so many ways to make fried chicken, but sometimes when you ask for someone’s recipe they give you a long list of ingredients à la KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”. But, there is a way to simplify the ingredient list and still end up with some of the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Emmy (from the YouTube channel emmymade) tried this simple 4-ingredient fried chicken recipe recently and the results seem to speak for themselves.
Robb Report

Richemont Is Bringing Its TimeVallée Store to the US for the First Time—on a Cruise Ship

Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time. The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy